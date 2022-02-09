Despite Promising Performances, Gymnastics Falls to Penn

The drought continues for Cornell gymnastics after it was defeated by Penn in a dual meet last Sunday, 193.500-191.900.

The Palestra was rocking with energy, hosting a rumble and tumble double header with gymnastics and wrestling competing side by side in view of each other.

The Red put up a strong fight, matching its season high score achieved only two weeks earlier against West Chester University.

Freshman Kate Michelini led the team in two of the four events, tying Penn’s Ana Kenefick for third place on bars with a 9.725. She then posted the same score on beam, again good enough for third place, allowing Cornell to outscore the Quakers in the category, 47.900-47.350.

Freshman Sydney Beers was the team’s top performer on the floor, finishing tied for fifth place with a 9.700. Beers also did well in the all around with a 38.525, her third best of the season.

“Competing my first few meets has been an outstanding experience,” Beers said. “I love how the team is always hyped up during the entire meet and having fun the entire time.”

Beers is one of the many young, energetic talents on the roster looking to push the team to the next level. She has made a strong start, already winning one all-around title as a freshman at last week’s meet at Kent State. Continuing to be competitive in the all-around is imperative for the team’s success.

The Red have faced a difficult schedule in the first half of the season, remaining winless for the year. Nevertheless, consistently strong individual performances prove the team has plenty of potential for growth.

Cornell returns home for this week’s quad meet, hosting Ithaca College, SUNY Brockport and SUNY Cortland. The meet will kickoff at 1 p.m. in Newman Arena at Bartels Hall and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.