Leilani Burke/Sun Staff Photographer

Men's hockey will look to sweep the season series against RPI after an 11-3 victory in November at Lynah.

7 mins ago
Men's Hockey

Live Blog: Men’s Hockey Faces RPI in Troy

By |
Print More

The Sun’s weekly hockey newsletter is back! Subscribe here to stay up to date on all things Cornell Hockey.

With a narrow lead for the last bye in the ECAC playoffs, Cornell kicks off an important weekend against RPI on Friday night.