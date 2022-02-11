Live Blog: Men’s Hockey Faces RPI in Troy

The Sun’s weekly hockey newsletter is back! Subscribe here to stay up to date on all things Cornell Hockey.
With a narrow lead for the last bye in the ECAC playoffs, Cornell kicks off an important weekend against RPI on Friday night.
The Cornell Daily Sun (https://cornellsun.com/2022/02/11/live-blog-mens-hockey-faces-rpi-in-troy/)
Leilani Burke/Sun Staff Photographer
The Sun’s weekly hockey newsletter is back! Subscribe here to stay up to date on all things Cornell Hockey.
With a narrow lead for the last bye in the ECAC playoffs, Cornell kicks off an important weekend against RPI on Friday night.