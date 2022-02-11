No. 16 Men’s Hockey’s Struggles Continue with 6-2 Loss to RPI

This story will be updated.

TROY, N.Y. – With a narrow lead on fifth place in the ECAC standings, men’s hockey started an important weekend in the Capitol District on Friday night against RPI.

Cornell jumped out to a 2-1 lead, but did not score after the first period and allowed five unanswered goals in a 6-2 defeat.

After allowing the Engineers to score first, Cornell bounced back and took a lead into the first intermission.

RPI started the scoring with 11:45 remaining in the first when Ture Linden received a pass in front of freshman goaltender Joe Howe and snuck the puck around Howe’s pads to give the Engineers a 1-0 lead.

Howe started in place of fellow freshman Ian Shane, who did not dress on Friday night. Shane had started Cornell’s last 10 games. Friday night was Howe’s first action since Jan. 1 against Arizona State.

After falling behind, the Red stormed back with two goals to end the period. Senior forward Max Andreev, in his return from injury after missing the last seven games, put Cornell on the board with seven minutes left. Andreev made a nifty move to lose his defender along the boards, skated out to the faceoff circle and fired a shot past RPI’s Jack Watson to even the score at 1-1.

Just under four minutes later, Cornell was given a big opportunity after RPI was called for a five minute major penalty. Despite its recent struggles on special teams, the Red capitalized in the first period on Friday. Junior forward Ben Berard redirected a shot from senior forward Brenden Locke into the net to give Cornell a 2-1 lead.

Cornell relinquished its lead in the second period. The Engineers scored midway through the second period to even things up and scored again with three and a half minutes left in the period on a power play to take a 3-2 lead.

Cornell had a stretch of sharp play to open the third, pressing to a 9-2 lead in shots in the first half of the period. A lot of that edge can be attributed to a strong power play shift in the first few minutes of the period, but Watson made a series of nice saves to keep the Engineers ahead.

The Red’s momentum was killed by a lengthy review right before the media timeout. The Engineers came out of the media timeout and quickly extended their lead to 4-2 when Ture Linden beat Howe on a breakaway with nine and a half minutes left.

Despite a five minute major penalty at the end of the game, Cornell could not cut into RPI’s lead. The Engineers scored twice on Cornell’s empty net to secure a 6-2 victory.

Cornell is back in action tomorrow night at Union.