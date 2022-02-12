No. 16 Men’s Hockey Returns to Win Column with 5-2 Victory over Union

This story will be updated.

The Sun’s weekly hockey newsletter is back! Subscribe here to stay up to date on all things Cornell Hockey.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – After another tough-luck loss to RPI on Friday night, men’s hockey traveled to Union on Saturday night with hopes of snapping its six game winless streak.

Cornell got back in the win column with a hard-fought 5-2 victory over the Dutchmen.

As it did Friday night against RPI, Cornell fell behind early in the game on Saturday. The Dutchmen struck first just after the 14 minute mark when John Kosack knocked a puck past senior goaltender Nate McDonald to give Union a 1-0 lead.

McDonald started for the first time since Jan. 2. Freshman goaltender Ian Shane was unavailable because he was sick, and freshman Joe Howe had a lackluster performance Friday night, finishing with 13 saves on 17 shots against RPI.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Cornell killed a penalty midway through the first and, despite a shorthanded opportunity for senior forward Kyle Betts and a power play chance of its own with 1:20 to go in the period, the Red did not score in the first.

Cornell opened the second period with 40 seconds left on its power play. It did not score on the man advantage, but Cornell never let the puck leave its offensive zone once Union’s skater got out of the box. The Red eventually capitalized on the pressure when Betts redirected junior defenseman Sam Malinski’s shot into the net to tie things up at 1-1 with 18:55 to go in the second.

The Red’s effort to generate momentum from the goal was hampered by two penalty calls. First, junior forward Jack Malone took a cross-checking penalty with 15 and a half minutes to go in the period. A few minutes after the Red killed that penalty, senior defenseman Cody Haiskanen was sent to the box for hooking. Cornell once again killed the penalty, this time thanks to a diving stop by freshman defenseman Hank Kempf, who made an athletic play to block an open look at the net.

Newsletter Signup

Cornell had a strong power play at the end of the period, spending the full two minutes in its offensive zone, but had nothing to show for its effort. The game went to the third period in a 1-1 deadlock.

It did not take long for Cornell to break the tie in the third period. With 19:23 left, junior defenseman Travis Mitchell launched a shot that was stopped by Union’s Connor Murphy. The puck slipped out and trickled behind Murphy, and Betts was there to knock it in to give him his second goal of the night and Cornell a 2-1 lead.

A few minutes later, Betts’ fellow fifth year and tri-captain Cody Haiskanen chose a big moment for his first goal of the season. With 13 minutes left, Haiskanen caught Murphy out of position and fired a shot from the point into the net to give Cornell a 3-1 lead.

The insurance marker proved useful when Union snuck a puck through McDonald’s five-hole with 8:50 to go to make it a one goal game at 3-2.

Cornell regained a more comfortable lead with just over six minutes left. Sophomore forward Kyle Penney found junior forward Ben Tupker with a nice backhand feed from behind the net. Tupker converted from the slot to put Cornell in front, 4-2.

Union pulled its goalie with two and a half minutes left, which allowed junior defenseman Sam Malinski to score on the empty net and secure Cornell’s first victory in seven games.

Cornell will look to build a win streak next Friday against St. Lawrence at Lynah.