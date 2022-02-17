Gymnastics Scores Three Individual Victories in Second Place Finish at Home

Gymnastics took second place in its season’s home quad meet last Sunday, falling short of Brockport by less than a point.

In an action packed weekend, three Cornellians went on to win their individual events, including Sydney Beers’ second all-around victory of the season. The quad meet featured upstate rivals, including Ithaca College, SUNY Brockport and SUNY Cortland.

The Red enjoyed solid performances in almost all categories, scoring a 191.600 team total, less than a point behind first place Brockport’s 192.425. Ithaca College took third place with 190.825, and Cortland coasted into fourth with 181.900.

Junior Victoria DeMeo won first place on beam with a 9.825, and sophomore Calista Brady won on floor with an impressive 9.900. Freshman Sydney Beers triumphed in the all-around with a career best 38.800, making her the fourth ranked in Cornell history.

“We killed it on floor as a team,” Beers said moments after being announced the all-around winner. “The energy was up the entire time with that being the last event.”

The Red was disciplined on floor, with no gymnast scoring lower than a 9.750. However, the beam kept the Red from pulling out in front.

“Beam ended up being a little rough towards the end,” Beers said. “It started off great, maybe the nerves kicked in, but I know once we get back in the gym we’ll work on more pressure sets and take it home next weekend.”

This weekend marks yet another steady improvement for the gymnastics team, which has been fighting for its first win of the season.

Their best opportunity yet will come this weekend against Springfield College at home. Competition starts at 11 a.m. at Newman Arena in Bartels Hall.