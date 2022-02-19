No. 18 Men’s Hockey Downs No. 15 Clarkson, 6-2, on Senior Night

This story will be updated.

With a critical three points on the line and an emotional Senior Night ceremony looming, men’s hockey hosted Clarkson on Saturday. Entering the night just three points clear of Colgate and RPI for the final bye in the ECAC playoffs, the team’s emotions heading into senior night were overshadowed by the importance of the game.

“There’s obviously a bunch of excitement going into senior night, but we’re still focused on the fact that these games are essential,” senior defenseman Cody Haiskanen said.

Two power play goals helped Cornell come away with an impressive 5-2 victory over Clarkson on Senior Night.

Cornell got off to a strong start in front of a packed Lynah. The Red struggled on the power play on Friday night, but converted on its first try on Saturday. With 10:51 left in the first, senior forward Liam Motley was tripped up entering the neutral zone, sending Cornell on the power play.

The Red scored just over a minute into the power play when freshman forward Ondrej Psenicka tipped a pass from senior forward Brenden Locke in from the crease. Psenicka’s 11th of the season gave Cornell a 1-0 lead 10 minutes into the game.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Two minutes after his tally, Psenicka was sent to the box for tripping. Cornell killed the penalty behind two saves from senior goaltender Nate McDonald, who started in net on his Senior Night. McDonald made a few nice saves down the stretch of the period to send Cornell to the locker room with a 1-0 lead.

The second period got off to a slow start. Clarkson had a power play with 11 minutes remaining, but failed to record a shot. The Golden Knights took the only shot of the first half of the period.

Both teams suddenly came to life after the media timeout. Cornell scored its second power play goal of the night with seven and half minutes remaining after Psenicka set junior forward Matt Stienburg up to give Cornell a 2-0 lead.

Newsletter Signup

Just over two minutes later, the Red extended its lead when junior forward Ben Berard redirected junior defenseman Sam Malinksi’s shot from the point into the net to put Cornell ahead, 3-0.

Penalties on Cornell gave the Golden Knights an opportunity to eat into the Red’s lead. With three minutes left, Berard was sent to the box for boarding. 54 seconds later, Haiskanen joined him, setting Clarkson up with a 5-on-3.

The Golden Knights quickly converted on the 5-on-3, beating McDonald off a one-timer from the faceoff circle to get on the board. The goal freed Berard from the box, but Clarkson scored again on its 5-on-4 advantage, cutting Cornell’s lead to 3-2 with a minute left in the period.

Neither team scored in the first half of a back-and-forth third period, but it looked like Cornell took a two goal lead with just over nine minutes left. Clarkson’s Ethan Haider got his pad on a Cornell shot, but freshman forward Sullivan Mack appeared to push the puck in. The goal, which would’ve been Mack’s first, was waved off after a review.

Just over a minute later, Cornell scored for real. On his Senior Night, senior forward Kyle Betts scored his fourth goal in three games to give Cornell a 4-2 lead with eight minutes left in the third.

Clarkson pulled its goalie after a Cornell penalty with just over three minutes left, giving the Golden Knights a 6-on-4. Unlike the last time the two teams met, when Clarkson shocked Cornell with two extra attacker goals in the final minutes of the third, Cornell iced the game behind Psenicka’s empty net goal with two minutes left.

With 20 seconds left, Betts added another empty–netter to ice the game.

The goal secured a critical three points for Cornell on an emotional night. Cornell will look to secure a first-round bye in the ECAC playoffs during the final weekend of the season starting next Friday.