Victory at Last: Gymnastics Beats Springfield at Home to Break Into the Win Column

Gymnastics (1-3) put on its best performance of the season over the weekend to secure its first win at Newman Arena against Springfield College. Leading the way with four individual victories in its categories, the Red beat the Spirit by a healthy margin, 191.075 to 186.300.

The team started off strong with its opening salvo on vault, taking the top three spots en route to a sweep of the competition. Sophomore Regina Walton finished in first with a 9.725, freshman Sydney Beers came in second with a 9.700 and senior Miranda Lund earned third with a 9.625.

The Red’s domination continued after transitioning to bars, as every Cornell gymnast that competed in the event outscored Springfield’s best. Sophomore Melanie Stone was the head of the pack, scoring a 9.500. Beers again took second, posting a 9.475, and Walton placed third with a 9.425.

The team remained in command on beam, as Lund won first place with a 9.725. Regina Walton tied Springfield’s MacKenzie MacLeod, both scoring 9.700, while Sydney Beers tied the Spirit’s Devon Rosier for fourth.

Yet another victory came for the Red in the all-around. Beers continued her strong day by winning her second consecutive all-around title and her third of the season. She scored a 38.375 and remains reliable in the event.

The Red ended the day on floor — the only event in which it did not take first place in an otherwise successful meet. Nevertheless, Cornell did have some strong competitors in the event, with Lund managing second place, making it her third top three finish of the meet.

This marked the final home meet of the regular season for Cornell. Besides Collegiate Nationals, which will be hosted by Cornell in April, it is the last time that Lund will don a uniform in Newman Arena for the Red. She went out with a bang, racking up three top three finishes and winning beam with a score of 9.725. It was her first individual win of the season, and it was well earned.

“I was feeling good,” Lund said after the meet. “I was just trying to be aggressive.”

Even after winning the toughest event for the team on her final home meet, Lund remained calm. When asked whether she was feeling emotional, Lund admitted that she was, but she was trying to keep it together until after the meet.

“I’m trying to postpone the emotions a little bit until after,” Lund said with a smile.

Even after her last home meet, Lund remains focused on what’s ahead. Cornell will be traveling to New Haven this weekend to compete in the Ivy Classic, and Lund stated that many team members will compete at Yale for the first time.

Lund explained that the team’s week of practice will have a large focus on the mental aspects of the game. She stated that they will focus on finding a good mindset.

“We have a very young team, and a very talented team,” Lund said.

The Ivy Classic kicks off on Sunday at 1 p.m. and will feature Brown, Penn, Cornell and Yale. Competition will be streamed live on ESPN+.