LETTER FROM THE EDITOR: Shining Ever Brighter

This past Saturday, The Sun ended six weeks of training by electing a new cohort of editors. The 140th board, full of energy and excitement, now embraces the time-honored commitment to band together and make The Sun shine.

My talented peers have demonstrated boundless curiosity, persistent optimism and a dedication to quality journalism throughout training, and I firmly believe that we’ve placed The Sun into good hands. It has been my greatest honor to learn from them and work alongside them these past few weeks, and I’m grateful for a coming year of fruitful collaboration. As we navigate the lasting effects of the pandemic, we push forward with courage and hope for a better-informed, reconnected community.

The future of Cornell University and our broader world remain in flux, but our paper will not waver in its 142-year-old mission to illuminate history as it unfolds. Our new editors have pledged themselves to unveil important truths, produce a high-quality paper and serve the Sun’s community of eager readers, both present and future.

As we shine the light onto a fresh group of Sunnies, we invite you along on their journey and another year of daily news. Thank you for your continued support as The Sun sets and rises again. Your readership fuels our work and allows us to perpetuate a proud tradition of independent college journalism.

– V.C.