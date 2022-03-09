Gymnastics Falls Short at Penn State Quad Meet

Gymnastics struggled to find a rhythm in their last place loss on Saturday at Penn State. Competing against Penn State, University of Denver and Southern Utah University, the Red managed a 190.100 team score, well short of third place Southern Utah’s 194.425. Denver came out on top by posting an impressive 197.075, winning first place by more than a point over Penn State’s 195.225.

No Cornell gymnast managed to get any individual titles at the meet, the closest being freshman Sydney Beers’ third place finish in the all-around and sophomore Regina Walton’s seventh place balance beam finish. None of the gymnasts placed within the top five in any event. With the exception of Walton’s balance beam performance, they all missed the top ten.

Fatigue may finally be getting to the team as the end of the season approaches. It is an unavoidable aspect of the game that all college athletes must learn to deal with.

“We are trying our best to stay healthy and take care of our bodies, while putting in the work necessary to improve,” sophomore Calista Brady said last week. “I am learning that this is a difficult line to walk. The season is long and physically demanding.”

The team has without a doubt endured a grueling second half of the season, traveling out of state in back to back weeks for quad meets against difficult opponents.The Red has come in last place in their last two quad meets. Their only win so far this season came at home against Springfield College on February 20.

The Red will be out of town again this week, returning to West Chester University in Pennsylvania on Friday to close out the regular season. It’s a quick turnaround, another obstacle the young Cornell roster will have to learn to endure.

The Red last faced West Chester at home in a week two dual meet in January, losing by less than a point. However, Cornell hopes to close out the season on a high note with a win against them on Friday at 7 p.m.