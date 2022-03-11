Third Period Rally Leads Cornell to Game One Victory

This story will be updated.

Cornell welcomed Colgate to Lynah Rink on Friday night for the first game in a best-of-three ECAC quarterfinal series. The game was Cornell’s first playoff action since March 2019 after the 2020 playoffs and the 2021 season were canceled.

After struggling on the power play and not finding any answers to the stellar play of Colgate’s Mitch Benson, Cornell scored three third period goals to earn a come-from-behind victory in game one by a score of 3-1.

The teams got out to a fast and physical start with a lot of back and forth action. Neither team was able to mount sustained pressure in its zone –– there were only five shots in the first half of the opening frame.

After the media timeout, Cornell had a pair of chances on the power play. With 8:40 remaining and Griffin Lunn in the box for tripping, the Red’s newly healthy top power play line put the first sustained pressure of the game on Benson. A series of blocked shots and a save by Benson kept Cornell off the board.

The Red got a second chance on the power play two minutes later, but senior forward Max Andreev negated Cornell’s advantage after he took a hooking call following a bad pass that was intercepted by Colgate.

The extra space of the four-on-four action gave each side an opportunity. Colgate’s Elliott McDermott had an open look on a breakaway, but his shot went wide. On the other end of the ice, freshman defenseman Hank Kempf teed up a one-timer, but Gibson corralled the shot.

Colgate had a 42-second power play after its penalty expired, but the most dangerous scoring chance came when senior forward Kyle Betts intercepted a pass and tried to sneak a backhand shot past Benson, who came up with the save.

Benson’s six saves and freshman goaltender Ian Shane’s seven sent the game to the second period with no score.

Freshman defenseman Hank Kempf took an interference call early in the second, which sent the Raiders to the power play. The Raiders capitalized with 16:17 to go when Nick Anderson found a waiting Matt Verboon, who rifled a one-timer past Shane from the faceoff circle on Shane’s glove side.

The goal, which gave Colgate a 1-0 lead, was the Raider’s fourth power play goal against Cornell in three games this season.

A minute after allowing Colgate on the board, the Red had a chance to answer on the power play. Cornell applied heavy pressure and had its best scoring chance of the night when junior forward Ben Berard received a cross-crease pass and had an open look on Benson’s backdoor. Benson miraculously spun around to stop Berard’s shot.

The crowd at Lynah seemed to think Berard scored and went into a frenzy, but let out an audible groan after seeing the players set up for a faceoff in Cornell’s offensive zone.

Cornell peppered Benson with shots down the stretch of the period, but the Colgate netminder stood tall and made difficult saves to keep Cornell off the board. The Red came close to equalizing with just under four minutes left when sophomore defenseman Tim Rego received a pass and cut to the net, but Rego’s wrist shot hit the pipe.

With a minute left in the period, a holding call on Colgate sent Cornell to its fourth power play of the night. Cornell notched two good looks on the second period side of the power play, but ran out of time and could not put anything together on the other side of the break.

Two minutes into the period, Alex DiPaolo was assessed a five-minute major penalty for a hit from behind. Down a goal and 0-4 on the power play, the all-you-can-eat penalty provided Cornell with a golden opportunity to tie things up.

Benson started the kill with an athletic pad save on junior forward Matt Stienburg’s opportunity after a pass from Andreev across the crease. He made another difficult save with just under 16 minutes left, seeing junior forward Zach Tupker’s shot through traffic.

Finally, with 15:47 left, Cornell got on the board. Cornell won the offensive zone faceoff after Tupker’s shot and Max Andreev fired a shot from the faceoff circle. Gibson deflected the shot, but the puck fell to Berard, who buried it to tie the game at 1-1.

Cornell could not break the draw during the second half of its major power play.

Colgate opted to take a timeout with just over eight minutes left in the period. Through the opening 12 minutes of the third, Cornell outshot the Raiders 12-3.

With 1:27 remaining, Cornell broke the deadlock. Senior defenseman Cody Haiskanen managed to keep the puck in Cornell’s zone and get it to the net. Stienburg was in front of Benson and ready to capitalize. He poked a loose puck past Benson and into the net to give Cornell a late 2-1 lead.

With 50 seconds left, sophomore forward Kyle Penney scored on the empty net to ice Cornell’s game one victory.