Colgate Forces Game Three with 4-2 Win Over Cornell

After securing a 3-1 win in the first game of a best-of-three quarterfinal series against Colgate on Friday, Cornell entered Saturday night with a chance to sweep the series and move on to the semifinals. The Red failed to end the series, falling 4-2 in game two.

Cornell fell behind in the first, and a slew of penalties against the Red prevented it from mounting a comeback effort.

Colgate’s only goal on Friday night came on a power play. It’s man advantage unit struck again in the first period on Saturday. Freshman forward Ondrej Psenicka was sent to the box for cross-checking six minutes into the game. A minute and a half later, Alex Young found some room between freshman goaltender Ian Shane’s glove-side shoulder and the crossbar and sniped a shot in to give Colgate a 1-0 lead.

Despite falling behind, Cornell did not lose control. The Red put together a few solid shifts in the first, including on a pair of power plays, but could not beat Colgate’s Mitch Benson.

Things started to slip away from Cornell in the second period. Five minutes into the period, a bad bounce allowed Colgate to extend its lead. Ross Mitton broke into the zone and fired a shot at Shane, who deflected the puck with his pad. The puck hit a Cornell skate and slid just inside of the goal post to put the Raiders up 2-0.

A Cornell power play 20 seconds after the goal gave the Red a chance to eat into the deficit. Cornell was unable to score on the power play, but still benefited from the man advantage. As the power play expired, but before Colgate’s Alex Young could rejoin the play, junior forward Ben Berard deked a defender and flipped a puck to the top shelf of the net to cut Colgate’s lead to 2-1 with 13 minutes left.

Cornell’s comeback effort failed to gain traction. A minute and a half after Berard’s goal, Colgate regained its two goal advantage. The Raiders launched a shot that hit off the back glass and Jeff Stewart collected the rebound and fired it past Shane to put Colgate up 3-1.

After the goal, Schafer opted to pull Shane in favor of freshman goaltender Joe Howe. Shane finished with 10 saves on 13 shots.

Cornell’s efforts to work its way back were hampered by a series of penalties. A cross-checking call on freshman forward Justin Ertel with just under 10 minutes left briefly sent Cornell to the kill before it was negated when sophomore forward Kyle Penney drew a slashing call on Colgate.

After 20 seconds of four-on-four play, Colgate asked for a challenge of a hit by Liam Motley in the corner. After a review, the officials assessed Motley a five-minute major penalty.

Colgate immediately capitalized on the call, scoring 13 seconds into its four-on-three advantage off a one-timer from the face-off circle to go ahead 4-1.

The Red limited the damage during the rest of the major penalty, in part thanks to a big blocked shot by junior defenseman Sebastian Dirven, who got in the way of an open look at the net.

Even after the major penalty, Cornell could not stay out of the box for the rest of the period. After a scrum in front of Colgate’s net that started when senior forward Kyle Betts pushed Benson into the net, Cornell went down a man for the fifth time of the night.

The Red killed the wrap around penalty and got to work with a three goal deficit in the third period.

Yet again, penalties prevented the Red from addressing its deficit. Three minutes into the period, the two sides were assessed offsetting penalties which sent the game into two minutes of four-on-four action.

Nothing came of the extra space, and with 13 minutes left, Cornell took its second five-minute major penalty of the night when junior defenseman Peter Muzyka was called for contact to the head.

Cornell managed to kill the major penalty and was immediately rewarded with a power play. With just under eight minutes remaining and a three goal deficit, Cornell desperately needed to make something happen on the power play.

The Red pulled Howe to gain a six-on-four advantage, but was unable to get any of its shots past Benson. Cornell kept Howe out after the power play expired.

Another penalty against the Red, this time against Betts for elbowing with four and a half minutes left, forced Cornell back on the kill and Howe back into the net.

Cornell killed the penalty and pulled Howe again. The extra-attacker allowed Cornell to score with 1:45 left when Matt Stienburg knocked a puck into the net to bring the score to 4-2.

Cornell ran out of time to further cut into the deficit, and fell by a final of 4-2.

The loss forced a decisive game three, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday.