Live Blog: Cornell Looks for Sweep in Game Two

The first few notes of the “Dragnet” theme, to a Cornell hockey fan, mean a power play. Since a power play presents an opportunity with an extra skater on the ice, it should be a major goalscoring weapon; the best teams score a goal around 20 percent of the time.

The point of Saturday night’s exhibition for the Cornell men’s hockey team was never to come out and dominate Ryerson (which they did, for the most part) or establish its dominance over a collegiate team that is not even in the NCAA (which they also did, for the most part). The goal was to put that newly established locker room culture to the test on the ice versus an actual opponent for the first time.