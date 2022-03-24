Cornell Students Improve Math Accessibility for Students With Disabilities

A team of Cornell students, part of the educational company called AI-Learners, are developing computer games to make math more accessible for students with disabilities and are now competing across the country to secure funding crucial to achieving their goal.

AI-Learners develops electronic games for students with physical, cognitive and behavioral disabilities. Their website includes games that teach various math skills — such as addition, subtraction and shapes.

For their founder, Adele Smolansky ’23, the mission of AI-Learners is a personal one. Her younger sister, Lara, was born with Rett Syndrome, a neurological disorder. Smolansky wanted to create a tool to help her sister learn math. After speaking with Lara’s therapist, who suggested that a new electronic game would be helpful, Smolansky began learning to code.

Smolansky first attempted to create these games in high school but realized that she lacked the necessary coding experience. During the summer of 2020, at the start of the pandemic, she decided to collaborate with other Cornell students to revive the project.

Kylie Grinwald ’22 serves as the VP of Operations for AI-Learners. She became interested in joining the team after resonating with Smolansky’s goal.

“As a first-generation college student, any causes that relate to making learning accessible for a wider population of learners is very compelling to me,” she said.

To best tailor the website to the needs of families with students with disabilities, Smolansky and her team conducted trials with parents and educators while developing the product.

“We talked to them about what they liked and didn’t like about these [other educational game] platforms,” Smolansky said. “Then, through that, we created some designs.”

The website utilizes several different functions to specifically assist students with disabilities. When a student is playing a game, they are unable to begin until the instructions have been read to them. Additionally, the games are intentionally slowed down to cater to students who learn best at different paces.