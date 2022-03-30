After Indoor Season, Top Track and Field Athletes Are Ready to Compete Outdoors

The past indoor track and field season saw some impressive results. Many players broke Cornell records and many others established themselves within the top 10 all-time in Cornell history.

Following the end of the season, in which the Red faced off against the other Ivy League schools at the indoor HEPS championships, the track and field team has its eyes set on the outdoor season and outdoor HEPS. The majority of the track and field team is set to make its outdoor debut on April 8 and 9 at the South Florida Invitational in Tampa, Florida.

Brady Shute is a freshman who impressed during the indoor season. Shute came in third place in the men’s 1000 meter run and was a part of the third-place distance medley relay team. After an outstanding first season at Cornell, Shute only has his sights set forward.

“I had success in the indoor season, but that’s behind me,” Shute said. “Now it’s time to focus on outdoor.”

Echoing this sentiment is junior Christian Martin. At indoor HEPS, Martin placed second in the men’s 60 meter hurdles and was a part of the second-place 4×400 meter relay team. Martin had been continually dropping his personal best at each meet and had been creeping closer to Cornell’s all-time mark in the hurdles. His hunger to be the best was not only left satisfied from his indoor season, but grew tremendously.

“I came in second, which is an accomplishment,” Martin said. “But I love to win, so I’m not gonna congratulate myself over that. I will tell you that outdoors, I will be better for sure.”

Since the end of the indoor season, track and field has been gearing up to defend and improve on the success it saw during the winter. After taking a week-long break, the team has been working non-stop to get in shape for outdoor competition and ultimately HEPS at the end of the spring season. This week the Red will conclude preparation for competition in Ithaca before heading to Tampa during spring break to train and compete at the South Florida Invitational.

“What we wanted to prioritize going into the spring season was building up our endurance and strength, and that’s what we’ve been doing these past three weeks,” Martin added. “We had a great workout yesterday, and I think that after this week, we’re really going to be back in our competitive mode.”

Cornell hopes to have an eventful first meet of the outdoor season which can set the foundation for the remainder of the season and eventually for the HEPS championship. Though still quite a bit away, many athletes already have their eyes set on that date and have personal goals tied to the meet.

Some, like Shute, hope to make a repeat appearance as an event scorer HEPS.

“Obviously, I would love to score again at HEPS,” Shute said. “Also just keep following coach and doing everything I can to be the best that I can be.”

Others, like Martin, are aiming to establish themselves as the top in the Ivy League.

“A goal that coach really wants me to achieve is to be HEPS MVP,” Martin said, “which would be possible if I win the 110m hurdles, the 400m hurdles, and compete on the 4x400m squad. The MVP award for the entire Ivy League, that would be something.”

Before any of that the Red must withstand the fickle Ithaca weather for a few more days before the start of official competition in the Florida heat. Once there, Cornell is sure to be represented well and will officially be in the full swing of the outdoor season.