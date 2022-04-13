Must-Have Snacks For Your Dorm

Newsletter Signup

As my first year at Cornell comes to an end, I find myself with a collection of make-shift recipes for snacks and meals that fueled my body over the busy months of the school year. Multiple times, I’ve found myself with a hungry stomach and limited time to fill it, influencing me to look for quick and easy snacks. Below are some of my favorite recipes and snacks that are perfect to make in a limited space and time frame.

Frozen grapes

Frozen grapes are a simple and easy snack when you are craving a bit of sweetness but don’t want anything too heavy. Simply buy a pack of grapes or find some in the dining halls, put them in a Ziplock bag and pop them in the freezer. After a couple of hours, they should be ready to eat! In addition to being delicious, grapes are a great source of potassium and other important nutrients.

Rice cakes with peanut butter and toppings

This snack is easy to assemble and supplies last for multiple servings. Simply take a plain rice cake, spread peanut butter, and put your favorite toppings on top. Some of my favorite toppings are mini chocolate chips, bananas and other fruits. This is perfect for a late night snack or an easy breakfast before going to classes. Peanut butter is packed with omega-6 and promotes good blood vessel function; just make sure to choose one that has no added sugar or chemicals!

Dried fruit

Oftentimes I found myself throwing away fresh pieces of fruit because I didn’t get to eat them in time. The solution to this problem was buying dried fruit instead. Dried fruit will last you a lot longer and they are still delicious to snack on. Some of my favorites are dried strawberries and mangoes, which can be easily found in Trader Joes or Target. There’s a nice crisp to these snacks while still packing the same flavor profile as the real thing.

Nuts and chocolate

There are few combinations better than that of nuts and chocolates. The sweet and salty tastes balance out perfectly and they are the best to take on-the-go. Some of my favorite nuts are almonds and pistachios. Almonds are packed with healthy fats and protein that will keep you full for a long time. Add the chocolate for a sweet kick to this snack. Nuts and chocolate can be found sold in packages in almost any supermarket or convenience store. The small packets of dry-roasted almonds from Blue Diamond are my personal favorite.

Greek yogurt and toppings

My last easy snack recommendation to always keep in your dorm is greek yogurt. I love to add dried fruit and nuts as a topping to make it more delicious and fun to eat. Greek yogurt is packed with protein and won’t make you feel too heavy after eating it. In addition, the snack contains B12, calcium and selenium: all important vitamins to fuel your body. This is a snack that is perfect to eat for breakfast or as a late night snack when you don’t want anything too greasy or heavy.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Whether you’re an incoming first-year or a senior, these snacks are the perfect addition to your dorm room. They’re easy, convenient and portable to fuel your body during the busy school year.

Katherine Kim is a freshman in the ILR school. She can be contacted at [email protected].