What Your Favorite Study Spot Says About You

Cocktail Lounge

If you like to work in Uris Library’s Cocktail Lounge, you are most definitely a grinder. By that, I mean you are the at-work-until-the-ungodly-hours-of-the-night type. You’re the kind who downs multiple energy drinks in a single night on occasion (spoken from personal experience).

There’s a few things that might attract you to the Cocktail Lounge. Maybe you appreciate that it is one of the only study spaces on campus that is open all 24 hours, so it is the most convenient place for you to cram for the exam you have been procrastinating for. Maybe you appreciate a good sunset, and there is no better place to watch the sunset than from the windows of the Cocktail Lounge. Or maybe you just appreciate a good swivel chair — they make you feel grounded.

A.D. White Library

If you work here, you appreciate the finer things in life. Plus, you are a huge Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings fan. And — let’s be real here — you love Game of Thrones. But c’mon — do you actually get any work done here? It’s simply too mesmerizing.

Realistically, you just snap a few pics for the gram, close your eyes and pretend you’re Hermione Granger.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Olin Library

If you’re going to work in Olin Library, you might as well hit the stacks. That is where all the hard work happens. The stacks get eerie as hell at night, so you’ve gotta be brave to work there. If you regularly hit the stacks, I’d liken you to a lone wolf — only capable of doing your best work in complete peace and quiet. Plus, I’d guess you are a caffeine fiend and appreciate the proximity to Libe Cafe.

Mann Library

Newsletter Signup

If you prefer Mann, it’s because you thrive on a wide variety of seating areas. Sometimes you’re in the mood for a couch, but other times you crave a trusty swivel chair. More than this, you go to bed early. You don’t cram for an exam in one night — you can’t with the library closing at 10 p.m. You’re different from the crew at the Cocktail Lounge — slightly more on top of things.

Carpenter Hall

If you work at Carpenter Hall, we get it — you’re smart. Like smart smart. But c’mon — Carpenter Hall is not nearly the prettiest place on campus to get your work done. The only things this library boasts are a few private conference rooms. I’m judging you for this one.

Gates Hall

You need only to walk up the road from Carpenter Hall to find Gates Hall. Gates Hall is probably my favorite building on campus. If you study here, you are getting the biggest bang for your buck. Gimme Coffee sits on the ground floor, quenching a caffeine lover’s thirst. The design lets a tremendous amount of light in, giving you just the right Monday morning pick-me-up. And it is always quiet there (and not in a creepy way — I’m looking at you, Olin stacks).

Cafe

If you do work in a cafe, you are just kidding yourself. Let’s be real — you’re not actually working. You are soaking in an ambiance. I’d bet you’re a people person who is fine with sacrificing some prime grind-time for some good company. And that’s alright with me.

Your Room

If you study in your room, you are a different breed, and I don’t mean that in a good way. I mean that you regularly commit a cardinal sin. Have you never heard of the division between work and play? Put another way, I feel the same way about people who work in their rooms as I do about people who dislike chocolate or love sprayable cheese: I don’t trust you.

That’s not to say I don’t like you, as most of my closest friends are guilty of this. We just come from two completely different realms.

Lena Thakor is a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected]