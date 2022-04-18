Women’s Lacrosse Defeated by Yale for the First Time Since 2004￼

On Saturday, women’s lacrosse was defeated by Yale, 15-9, after the Bulldogs’ strong defensive play in the second and third quarters.

The win was Yale’s (9-2, 5-0 Ivy) first against the Red (7-6, 3-2 Ivy) since April 2004, and it solidified the first place Bulldogs’ spot in the Ivy League tournament.

Cornell held up a strong foot during the first quarter. Yale scored first but the Red quickly responded with senior midfielder Genevieve DeWinter’s first goal of the day. Then during a three-minute span, Cornell scored three times, one from junior attacker Sophie Ward and two more from DeWinter. DeWinter closed off the back-and-forth first quarter when she found the net for her fourth goal, leaving the Red in the lead, 5-4.

Unfortunately for Cornell, that lead didn’t last long. Yale came back and put up a tough defense, allowing the Bulldogs to attain a 5-0 run down to the last five minutes of the second quarter. Unable to reclaim the lead, DeWinter put the Red on the board for the quarter after scoring her fifth and final goal.

Cornell entered halftime with a three-point deficit, 9-6.

The third quarter was more of the same, with the Red only scoring once from freshman attacker Josie Vogel while Yale was able to secure three more points.

Entering the fourth quarter, Yale was ahead with a strong five-point differential. Sophomore midfielder Caitlin Slaminko took that challenge and scored within the first minute, her first goal of the game. But Yale followed it up with three goals in a row. Finishing off the game, junior attacker Katie Castiello scored the final point of the match with less than seven minutes left.

DeWinter was the leading scorer of the day with a career-high of five goals. Junior midfielder Annie Thomas achieved three draw controls, breaking Cornell’s single-season record with 69.

Yale outshot the Red by four, 34-30, and collected one more ground ball over Cornell, 14-13.

Entering the home stretch of the season, Cornell heads to Providence, Rhode Island to compete against Brown University on Saturday, April 23 at 2 p.m.

With only two more Ivy games before the Ivy League tournament from May 6 to 8, the Red currently ranks in third place in the conference standings.