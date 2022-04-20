Senior in College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Dies ￼

Daniela Lee ’22 died on Tuesday night, according to a Wednesday announcement from Vice President for Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombardi.

Lee was a senior in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences studying communication. According to the announcement, Lee was passionate about reading and classical literature.

At Cornell she was deeply engaged with the American Indian and Indigenous Studies Program and Cru, an interdenominational Christian student organization and was also a Cornell United Religious Work affiliate.

Lee’s passion for reading and Native American issues extended to her work with the Native American Advocacy Foundation, a non-profit founded by her sister, where she focused on Native American literacy initiatives.

In the announcement, Lombardi expressed his condolences to Lee’s friends and family, including her parents, who are Cornell alumni, and her sisters who are students at Cornell.

“Please join me in keeping them in your thoughts during this difficult time,” Lombardi said in his announcement.

This is the fourth student death announced during the Spring 2022 semester.

The University will hold an in-person community support meeting on Thursday, April 21 from 5 to 6 p.m. in Goldwin Smith 142.

Students in need of professional mental health support can call Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) at 607-255-5155 and employees can call the Faculty and Staff Assistance Program (FSAP) at 607-255-2673. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all CAPS and FSAP services are currently being delivered via telehealth. Whenever these services are closed, calls are answered by Cornell Health’s on-call mental health provider. The Ithaca-based Crisisline is also available at 607-272-1616. A wide range of supportive resources is also available at caringcommunity.cornell.edu.