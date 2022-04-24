Artist and Researcher Sandy Rodriguez to Give Keynote Presentation￼

The family of Michelle Evans, a Cornell University junior struck and killed by a Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit Bus in March, is demanding two payments totaling $4 million in a wrongful death lawsuit. The family’s attorney, Robert E. Lahm, filed a Summons and Complaint Aug. 10 in the state Supreme Court in Tompkins County. The document names TCAT bus driver Timothy T. Stranger, the bus service itself and its three partners — Tompkins County, the City of Ithaca and Cornell University — as those responsible for Evans’ death. As the TCAT bus rounded the curb on the rainy afternoon of March 16, turning right from Thurston Avenue to Wait Avenue, it struck Evans, knocking her to the pavement and running her over. Witnesses said that the bus was overcrowded at the time of the accident. The 37-seat bus carried 60 passengers, many of them standing in front of the yellow line, blocking the driver’s vision through side windows, the door and the right windshield. Blood and breath tests following the accident revealed that Stranger may have been operating the bus while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. Stranger was indicted May 23 on criminal charges, on 12 counts relating to the accident, including second-degree vehicular manslaughter and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances. In the Summons and Complaint, Evans’ family alleges it suffered $2 million in damages, which include the injuries the daughter sustained “all leading to her wrongful death and conscious pain and suffering.” The damage claims include medical and funeral expenses, and the “conscious pain and suffering and fear of impending death” Evans suffered. The claim is brought against Stranger, TCAT and Cornell University. “We believe there is a relationship between the municipalities and TCAT, that they are vicariously responsible for the accident,” Lahm explained. The second $2 million is related to claims that the University and the City of Ithaca allowed dangerous traffic conditions to persist at the intersections of Thurston and Wait Avenues. The first claim holds Stranger liable for violating laws prohibiting the “bus driver’s use of drugs, controlled substances and intoxicating liquor,” and other statutes of the Vehicle and Traffic Law of the State of New York and regulations of the Department of Transportation. They include failing to exercise due care, failing to yield right of way to a pedestrian, performing an unsafe, improper right turn and driving at an unsafe speed under the circumstances. The Evans family charges that TCAT selected an unsafe bus route, “considering the narrow width of Wait Avenue, the length, size and turning radius of the bus and the number of pedestrians present on the campus.” They also hold TCAT accountable for irresponsible hiring and supervision practices. Stranger was convicted for Driving While Intoxicated in 1991. For the second claim, the document states that “the intersection of Wait Avenue and Thurston Avenue had existed in a dangerous condition for many years and was therefore defective.” Among the negligent practices the Evans’ list are “failing to keep and maintain clearly delineated crosswalks to enable pedestrians to safely cross … failing to erect pedestrian crossing signals, failing to widen Wait Avenue … failing to erect and maintain appropriate signage warning both pedestrians and motorists of the dangers existing.” The lawsuit came as no surprise, said City of Ithaca Attorney Norma Schwab. A notice of claim had been filed on May 17, preserving the Evans’ right to sue. Though a settlement may be reached, Lahm expects the case to go to court. “The case will probably take one-and-a-half to two years,” Lahm said.Archived article by Yoni Levine

As off-campus students bring up car loads of belongings and start redecorating their apartments, they’re finding that getting a telephone line installed has become nearly impossible. Even though phone company Verizon has reached an agreement with striking union workers, service is still affected for the over 10,000 Ithaca customers — including Cornell’s off-campus community — and over 45 million customers in 12 northeastern states. Employees of Verizon, which was formed after the merger of Bell Atlantic and GTE Corporations, will return to work today but may face a heavy backlog due to the three weeks of striking. On June 26, contract negotiations began when more than 50 percent of Verizon workers agreed to recognize the Communications Workers of America (CWA), an international union, as their bargaining unit. The strikers demanded that Verizon hire union members to work in the wireless service division. “We had an agreement after the ’89 strike that they would not oppose us in organizing the wireless services,” said Tom Joseph, chief steward of the CWA’s local 11-11. “The way the industry is going, wireless is going to be big.” Workers argued that Verizon had renamed portions of the company to avoid hiring union workers, especially in the wireless services. Other concerns included forced overtime and centralization of services. In Ithaca, the entire Verizon staff, some 35 to 40 workers, joined 83,000 employees on strike between Maine and West Virginia. Today, they will receive paychecks and review contract changes during a rally. A vote on the changes will take place later this week. Joseph said that service was delayed for the one in three customers who need to be visited by a repair representative because of more complicated installations. The bulk of this included setting up lines where there weren’t any before, such as in new apartments and renovated houses. Students who tried to get in touch with a Verizon representative reached this recording: “Due to a strike, you may experience lengthy delays in having your calls answered. … If your need is urgent, please stay on the line to speak with a representative … otherwise, please call back at another time or when the strike is over, if possible.” Yet not every “emergency” call was answered and even students who spoke to a representative may not get phone service. “I can’t get a line; I called and nobody picked up,” said a frustrated Matt Dombrow ’01. “I can’t even talk to a real person.” Dombrow is using a cellular phone until he gets service but grumbled, “It’s expensive.” “The people here seem to be pretty helpful. They gave me a phone number but they didn’t turn my phone on,” said Jay Suchotliff ’01, who managed to reach a service representative. On-campus housing and University offices were not affected because Cornell has its own phone technicians. Students shouldn’t expect phone lines to be installed just yet. “I don’t believe the phone company has any idea [about the extent of the backlog] because they don’t have enough staff taking order complaints,” Joseph said. Catching up may take anywhere from a couple of weeks to several months; there’s no way of knowing how many orders need to be filled until employees return to work. “There are many variables,” Joseph said. “Ithaca’s really one of the harder towns because of off-campus housing. For most college towns, most people live on campus.” Casey Badach ’01 was told by a service representative that phone service wouldn’t be available until December when she called before the strike’s end. “We all had to get cell phones so we can have contact with the outside world,” she said. Other ways students have tried getting service was by turning to other phone companies. They were turned off, though, by higher prices. “The only local service [alternative] is AT&T and that’s too expensive,” said Martha Shaughnessy ’01. For students, “There’s not a lot they can do to expedite the process,” said Joseph. “It’s going to be a zoo; it’s a zoo already.” Archived article by Beth Herskovits