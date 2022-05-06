Student Assembly Elects New Slate of Representatives for 2022-2023 Academic Year

After a two day voting period that took place from May 2 through May 4, the results of the Spring 2022 General Election for the Student Assembly were announced on Friday afternoon.

The position of President of the SA went to Valeria Valencia ’23, who won with 862 votes. The position of Executive Vice President went to Amari Lampert ’24, who won with 804 votes.

The runners up in the elections for President and Executive Vice President, Duncan Cady ’23, who received 604 votes, and Benjamin Luckow ’24, who received 609 votes, will both serve as Undesignated Representatives at Large, along with Michelle Song ’25 who received 882 votes and J.P. Swenson ’25 who received 412 votes.

Several of the college representative races were uncontested.

The two College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Student Representative seats went to Dylan Edelman ’25 and Jiho Lee ’23 who received 49 and 141 votes, respectively.

The elected College of Architecture, Art, and Planning Representative was won by Jesus Mayen-Palomo ’26 with 27 votes.

The elected College of Human Ecology and College of Industrial & Labor Relations Student Assembly Representatives are Sanvi Bhardwaj ’24 and David Nachman ’25, with 118 and 78 votes respectively.

The positions of College of Arts and Sciences Representative were won by George Dong ’24 and Jack Kalinski ’24, with a third position remaining unfilled.

The elected College of Engineering Student Assembly Representatives are Emily D’Angelo ’25 and Pedro da Silveira ’25. Third candidate George Maidof ’25 received 44 votes.

Noon Son ’25 was elected as International Students Liaison At-Large Student Assembly Representative with 1140 votes.

Luna Lu ’25 and Bahaa Kotb ’25 were elected to the roles of Minority Students Liaison At-Large student Assembly Representatives with 803 and 384 votes respectively.

The elected Womxn’s Issues Liaison At-Large Student Assembly Representative is Siena Gavin ’25 with 1129 votes.

Kelly Chan ’24 was elected LGBTQIA+ Liaison At-Large Student Assembly Representative with 1152 votes.

The position of First Generation College Students Liaison At-Large Student Assembly Representative was won by Subahinna Ali ’23 who received 624 votes, Ali beat Xavier Figueroa ’25, who received 579 votes, for the position.

Jacob Berman ’25 was elected Students with Disabilities Representative with 1148 votes.

The elected Undergraduate Representatives for the University Assembly are Andrew Juan ’25 and Julia Sun ’25, with 626 and 580 votes respectively.

There was no contest in the elections for Dyson School of Business Representative and School of Hotel Administration Student Assembly Representative.