Women’s Lacrosse Closes Off Season with Loss Against Yale During Ivy League Tournament Semifinals

Women’s lacrosse traveled to Princeton, New Jersey this past weekend to compete in the Ivy League Tournament. Their first match was against No. 2 Yale in the semifinals, after having two scoreless periods, Yale defeated the Red, 16-6, ending Cornell’s 2021-2022 season.

Yale (11-6, 6-1 Ivy), scored the first five goals, and never trailed behind following that point. Cornell (8-8, 4-3 Ivy) struggled to stay in it for the duration of the game, finding that the Bulldogs had more drive in them that day compared to the Red.

During the second quarter, Cornell found the back of the net four times, with the first one shot within the first 40 seconds by junior midfielder Sophie Ward. The last one was secured with about 50 seconds left, by senior midfielder Genevieve DeWinter.

The third quarter was also scoreless 15 minutes for the Red, while Yale achieved three more points.

The final quarter was another slow roll for Cornell, scoring only twice by Ward and senior midfielder Amanda Cramer. The Bulldogs hit the back of the net four more times to secure their final score of 16, a 10-point differential.

Yale outshot the Red, 39-24, had more shots on goal, 23-16, more saves, 10-7 and more ground balls, 15-13.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Cramer and Ward had multi-point games, both scoring twice, with a goal from DeWinter as well.

The Bulldogs advanced to the finals where they ultimately lost to No. 1 Princeton, 19-9.

Cramer ended off the season with 35 goals, a .493% shooting percentage and 52 shots on goal. Ward iscapping off her junior year season with 24 goals, a .490% shooting percentage and 37 shots on goals.

Newsletter Signup

The Red ended the 2021-2022 season ranked No. 3 in the Ivy League.