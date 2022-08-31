Cornell Workers Vote ‘No’ on Negotiated Contract With University

The United Auto Workers, the union that represents University employees in non-management positions such as dining and building care, held a vote on Monday on a tentative agreement for wage increases and benefits.

Many employees expressed complaints about the agreement, which is the second tentative agreement proposed in this round of negotiations after an initial tentative agreement failed to pass a union vote in May 2022.

Now, the results of the vote are in: 28 percent voted no on the agreement, 15 percent voted yes and 57 percent abstained from voting.

On Monday, students held a rally at the meeting where the vote occurred to support University employees in their fight for a fair contract.

Among the complaints raised by workers to union negotiators included the high cost of living in Tompkins County, staffing shortages that are causing some employees to pick up work normally given to two or three workers and improper training of new employees.

Union negotiators must now reach a new agreement with the University.