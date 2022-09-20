Expert Journalists and Scholars to Discuss Geopolitics Following Ukraine Invasion￼

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

As the Russia-Ukraine War ensues, both nations have experienced enormous changes, which have extended to the global political sphere.

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Schwartz Center for the Performing Arts, the College of Arts & Sciences will host the event, “Aftershocks: Geopolitics Since the Ukraine Invasion” to discuss this war’s impact on Eurasia and beyond.

Speakers covering Russia, Europe, China and the broader global political landscape will discuss changes in international relations, security, trade and economics, which are shifting in ways unseen since World War II.

Among the leading journalists and scholars in this panel is Wall Street Journal Moscow Bureau Chief Ann Simmons. At the Wall Street Journal, Simmons covers Russia’s domestic and foreign policy, its relationship with Washington, life under President Vladimir Putin and also covers events in ex-Soviet republics, including Ukraine. Simmons is also this fall’s Zubrow Distinguished Visiting Journalist fellow in the College of Arts and Sciences and she will remain on campus until Sept. 29 as a Zubrow fellow.

The discussion will also feature Mark Landler, New York Times London Bureau Chief, Walter S. Carpenter, Jr. Prof. Peter Katzenstein, government, Prof. Jessica Chen Weiss, government and Dean Ray Jayawardhana of the College of Arts and Sciences who will moderate the discussion of the war’s effects.

This event kicks off the College of Arts and Sciences’, Arts Unplugged Series, which works to bring research and creative works from experts in all disciplines, backgrounds and time periods to spark discussion and inspiration for a broad audience.