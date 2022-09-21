Field Hockey Falls in Pair of Big Ten Matchups

Field hockey traveled to Ann Arbor, Michigan this weekend for a double header that pitted the Red against two nationally ranked teams.

Cornell began its weekend with a matchup against No. 6 Penn State (6-1) on Saturday, before taking on No. 7 Michigan (4-3) on Sunday. Both games were hard fought, but the weekend ended in two scoreless losses for the Red.

In the Penn State game, the Red was unable to capitalize on its two penalty corners, and was outshot 19-4 in a 3-0 loss.

Cornell put up its best effort in the third quarter, as senior defenseman Caroline Ramsey had two shots on goal and senior forward Claire Jones added another, but nothing found the back of the net.

The Red followed its defeat against Penn State with another 3-0 loss against Michigan.

Cornell conceded an early goal to the Wolverines on a penalty corner. With 9:34 remaining in the second quarter, Michigan found the back of the net for the second time on another penalty corner.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The Red’s strong defense kept it in the game, racking up 11 blocked shots on goal as senior goalkeeper Aerin Park held up a strong front, but the Red could not come back on offense.

With over five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Michigan scored its third and final goal of the game.

“We try to play these teams because it exposes everything that we are and [that] we’re not,” said head coach Andy Smith.

Newsletter Signup

Park secured 13 saves compared to Michigan’s two, but Cornell was outshot 31-4. Cornell only obtained three penalty corners while the Wolverines had 14.

“It definitely prepared us for Ivy play,” Ramsey said.

Though it was a challenging weekend for the team, players are optimistic about the season ahead.

“These teams are very competitive and they’re hungry. And I think we can learn the intensity of their game play,” said sophomore midfielder Sarah Rogalaski. “Going up against teams like this shows us how important it is to turn it on all of the time and never turn it off.”

The Red is hoping to bounce back when it faces Dartmouth at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at Dobson Field in its home opener.