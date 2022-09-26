Kiingi Propels Men’s Soccer Over Marist

Cornell (6-1 Ivy) continued its undefeated streak on the road when it beat Marist (4-2-1 MAAC) on Saturday, 1-0. This victory was the Red’s sixth consecutive road win dating back to the 2021 season, matching Vermont, from whom the Red’s only defeat came from, for the longest active road win streak in Division I.

This victory did not come as easily as the one prior, the 8-0 rout against Canisius. With the Red struggling to generate offense, it only recorded two shots on goal on 13 shot attempts.

“It was a pretty gritty game… tough away game on the road,” said junior defender Kisa Kiingi. “We fought the whole time.”

The first period did not see much action from either side. The Red was limited to only six shots, and Marist only five.

After going into the second-half still scoreless, Kiingi said that losing was not on their minds.

According to Kiingi, a big part of what makes their team so successful is the trust that they have in one another.

“Trusting in our system and trusting the guys we have on the field to get it done,” Kiingi said.

“We always remain patient, and know that, no matter what the score is…we always have that trust and belief that [a goal is] coming…that’s what we say, it’s coming, it’s coming,” Kiingi said.

And indeed, a goal did come. With just under 20 minutes remaining, Kiingi took advantage of a turnover by the Red Foxes to kick a right-footed shot right past the Marist goalkeeper.

In the final few minutes, Henrique Cruz of Marist attempted a shot on goal for a chance to equalize, but freshman goalkeeper Ryan Friedberg made the stop. Soon after, the clock ran out and the Red had secured its third consecutive win and its fifth consecutive road win this season.

“Great defensive play from the strikers led to a pretty clear finish and that’s kind of just how we’ve been all season,” Kiingi said. “Just hard work and we really all bought in and it pays off like it did [against Marist].”

Some extra motivation from Head Coach John Smith may have helped, according to Kiingi.

“Coach got into us at halftime and we made sure that we left it all out there and gave our full performance,” Kiingi said.

The Red looks to build on this momentum and continue its rise up the ranks. Cornell opens Ivy League play against Harvard on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Berman Field. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

“Our goal is to win the Ivy for sure,” Kiingi said. “We’re all locked in and taking each game at a time, not taking any team for granted and we’re coming to win it all.”