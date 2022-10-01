Football Prevails in Back-and-Forth with Colgate

Football staved off the Colgate Raiders at Andy Kerr Stadium and came away with a 34-31 win over their longtime rival on the road.

It was a game chock full of running and gunning, and the Red fought tooth and nail down to the bitter end.

Sophomore quarterback Jameson Wang had his best game of the season, putting up big numbers on the ground and in the air.

Wang’s success was largely enabled by a diligent offensive line providing ample protection, allowing the senior quarterback to scramble and tuck at will.

Wang ran 15 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Wang’s effective scrambling opened up opportunities for receivers down field. He posted his best passing performance of the season, going 18-27 for 284 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Senior wide receiver Thomas Glover notched a 62-yard receiving touchdown early in the second quarter and finished with 160 receiving yards and a 16-yard touchdown run.

Defensively, there were some bright spots. Holt Fletcher came up with his second interception of the season in the second quarter. The Cornell defense allowed 383 yards — 188 on the ground and 195 in the passing game — but forced the Raiders off the field on nine of 11 third downs.

A clutch 40-yard field goal by junior kicker Jackson Kennedy put the Red up 34-31 and the defense in position to win the game with 1:55 left in the fourth quarter.

The game came down to Colgate’s final drive on offense with Cornell leading by a field goal. The Raiders managed to march down all the way to the 34-yard line before attempting a 51-yard field goal that missed left.

The miss allowed Cornell to a knee and finish out a 34-31 victory to move to 2-1 on the season.

“The team did a great job showing resilience,” said head coach Dave Archer ‘05. gritty… the kids showed tremendous character all week and we were able to execute.”

Kennedy’s 40-yard field goal was his second of the game and second of the season.

“We’ve seen him crush the ball in practice,” Archer said. “This week he said ‘I’m waiting for my first opportunity and I’m ready.’”

The Red resumes Ivy League play at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 when it hosts Harvard in Ithaca.