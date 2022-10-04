Hannah Rosenberg/Sun Senior Editor Students hold baby birds during Ag Day on Sept. 30. Alpha Zeta fraternity, which hosts this event each year, brought various animals to the Ag Quad including goats, cows and horses. 3 hours ago Featured in Category A MONTH IN PHOTOS | Sept. 2022 By Photography Department | 3 hours ago LikeTweet EmailPrint More More on Featured in Category Subscribe to Featured in Category Construction workers take a break from work on College Avenue on Sept. 6. The road running through the heart of Collegetown has been the center of heavy construction work since early in the summer. (Claire Li/Sun Assistant Photography Editor) A student holding a pride flag walks through a field of American Flags during ClubFest on Sept. 11. ClubFest’s return to the outdoors was a wet one, with steady rain pouring down during much of the event. (Ming Demers/Sun Staff Photographer) Students walk by the newly completed Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hall on Sept. 21. Over the past few years, the North Campus Residential Expansion project added five new residence halls to North Campus. Three of these dorms opened for the first time at the beginning of the fall semester. (Claire Li/Sun Assistant Photography Editor) Cornell sailors compete in the Susan Rogers ’75 Memorial Regatta on Sept. 24, 2022. Scoring 44 points in the A division and 54 in the B division, Cornell blew past the competition, racking up 98 total points. (Aaron Snyder/Sun Sports Editor) Students and alumni watch as Cornell takes on Yale during Homecoming weekend on Sept. 24. Cornell fell 38-14, a stark contrast to their season-opening win against VMI. (Jason Wu/Sun Assistant Photography Editor) Attendees square dance to music played by Pete’s Pop-Up Porch Pickers at Porchfest on Sept. 25. After three years without the music festival, Porchfest returned to the Fall Creek neighborhood Sunday, filling the streets with performances from the local community scattered across nearly 150 porches. (Julia Nagel/Sun Photography Editor) Demonstrators march past Olin Library towards Willard Straight Hall with signs, rallying in support of Mahsa Amini and women in Iran, on Sept. 27. Across the world, protests have erupted following the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini in police custody on Sept. 16. (Julia Nagel/Sun Photography Editor) Students hold baby birds during Ag Day on Sept. 30. Alpha Zeta fraternity, which hosts this event each year, brought various animals to the Ag Quad including goats, cows and horses. (Hannah Rosenberg/Sun Senior Editor) A vendor pours caramel onto sliced apples at the Apple Harvest Festival. This year marked Ithaca’s 40th annual Apple Harvest Festival. (Ming Demers/Sun Staff Photographer) Students play a game with Mahjong tiles at CSA’s 12th Annual Mid-Autumn Festival on Sept. 30. The festival brought performances, games, food and mooncakes to Ho Plaza to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. (Alex Nagel/Sun Staff Photographer)