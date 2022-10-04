Sprint Football Still Looking for its First Win of the Season

Sprint football faced off against Mansfield University (2-1) this past Friday. In a hard-fought matchup on both sides, the Red ultimately fell, 42-14. The Red is currently seeking its first win of the season after falling to Army West Point (2-1) on Sept. 16.

The team is hoping to build upon the efforts shown in its first two games and make a statement. Last week, after giving up 28 first-half points, the Red held the Mountaineers to a 14-14 second half.

“We’re still learning how to really play as a team and work together,” said senior captain Jacob Wynkoop. “As our trust builds, our ability to put things together and be effective as a team is certainly increasing.”

Fueling the increased weight on teamwork has been the elevated responsibility on each member during the offseason.

“We put a really big emphasis on the offseason,” Wynkoop said. “We found that there was a lot of team involvement and accountability over the summer, so we came into the preseason ready to play.”

Though the Red has had to deal with a number of injuries to date, the sense of teamwork and accountability has been called into action as players have stepped up. Though the team has not been able to get over the hump yet, sentiments remain positive as Cornell affirms that the scores do not completely reflect the effort and talent on the team.

“At the end of the day, the score is only a minor reflection of the overall performance in the game,” Wynkoop said.

After ending its last game with a strong effort, the Red is confident that it can maintain the energy throughout the remainder of the season. Its next opportunity comes against Navy (3-0) on Friday, Oct. 7, in Annapolis, Maryland.

The trip to Annapolis is the first the Red will make since 2009, further adding to the excitement the team feels for the upcoming game. Though Navy has one of the top sprint programs in the country, Cornell will look to rely on some keys to a successful performance.

“Having faith in each other and then the coaches preparing us is going to be big for success moving forward,” Wynkoop said. “Trusting one another and the team is going to be a huge aspect of finishing the season strong.”

Looking down the road, Cornell will host Penn and Chestnut Hill in consecutive weeks. The season concludes with two road games — more opportunities to display the teamwork that powers the team and its success.