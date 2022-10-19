Sailing Prevails, Capturing First and Eighth Place Titles in Weekend Races

Sailing nabbed its seventh regatta title of the season this weekend at the David Lee Arnoff Trophy in Geneva, New York. At the Women’s ACC Finals in Kings Point, New York, the team finished in the top half of the competition after securing an eighth-place finish.

The Red faced off against a challenging field of 18 competitors at the Women’s ACC Finals. The team racked up 159 total points to claim the eighth-place title. Cornell was narrowly defeated by Stanford (151) and Harvard (153) but scraped by to defeat Bowdoin (160) and Georgetown (171).

The A division totaled 70 points for the Red. The boat was skippered by sophomore Bridget Green and crewed by sophomore Ameilia Neumann and freshman Sophia Pearce.

Meanwhile, the B division scored 89 points. Senior Meredith Moran and freshman Sophia Devling skippered while senior Gabbi DelBello and junior Lucija Ruzevic served as the crew.

At the David Lee Arnoff Trophy, Cornell saw more encouraging results. Even though the competitions were limited to only one day due to weather s, ten races were enough for the Red to secure the win. Cornell finished with a total of 84 points, easily shaking UPenn (106) and Hobart & William Smith (160).

“It was really just a positive regatta for us because the sailors were really supportive of each other and really enthusiastic to watch their teammates sail,” said assistant coach Charlie Knape. “But everyone got the chance to experience some success as well, and this regatta does get pretty good competition. We really considered this weekend a team effort.”

The Red had strong performances in both the A and B divisions, claiming the top two positions for each. The B division led Cornell to victory. Totalling 41 points, the boat was skippered by freshman Sophia Peck and junior J.J. Smith. Sophomore Sophia Fogarty and junior Rocco Cappetta alternated as the crew.

The A division was quick to follow. The boat scored 43 points, marking a slim two-point differential between the two divisions. Junior Lauren Ehnot and sophomore Hayden Earl skippered while Fogarty and freshman Sophia Mulvania crewed.

Looking ahead, the team will prepare for the upcoming ACC Open tournament. After failing to qualify for the ACC Championships last weekend, the team will compete in the Open tournament with the other non-qualifying teams.

“I know that it spread a little frustration among the sailors,” Knape said. “But it also speaks to our goals for the season. It shows our mentality and that we’re not satisfied.”

According to Knape, the team will attack the ACC Open Tournament with rigor, aiming to restore their notoriety for success.

“We want to go out and practice winning, not just competing and being there,” Knape said. “We think we’re set up in a position where if we don’t make the top 18, we know we should have. Our plan is to go out and try and show that we can win the consolation.”

With only a few weekends left in the fall season, Knape emphasized maintaining a competitive mindset as the team faces its final match-ups for the fall season.

“And I think looking at this fall so far, we don’t know how we’ll do these last two weekends but I think we’re pretty happy with what we’ve done so far,” Knape said. “And we are getting used to the idea that that the Red “C” is going to be on the top of the scoreboard and I think that’s a pretty cool way to go into the offseason”

The ACC Open Tournament will be held from Saturday, Oct. 22 to Sunday, Oct. 23 in New London, Connecticut.