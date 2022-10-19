Senior Day Ends with a Tie

Women’s soccer celebrated senior day with a game against Yale this past weekend. Looking for a win after a tough loss against Harvard, the Red left Berman Field after a scoreless game, 0-0.

Nine players were celebrated for their efforts and time put into the Cornell soccer team. Senior goalkeeper Nicole Shulman, midfielder Annika Destefano and midfielder Kendall Patten partook in the starting lineup in the game versus the Bulldogs (5-5-4, 1-1-1 Ivy).

Senior defender captain Sydney Waiters, forward Ashley Durik, defender Emily St. John, midfielder Aidan Julia Reinman, defender captain Isabella DeLew and midfielder Sara DeGraw were honored before the start of the game, alongside Shulman, Destefano and Pattern.

Celebrations for the seniors included flowers from the team and framed pictures of their action shots from throughout their four years at Cornell. Surrounded by their parents and family, the seniors were valued for their accomplishments and the culture they brought to the team.

Shulman started in goal, and after 50 seconds elapsed in the game, sophomore goalkeeper Erica Fox ran on as a substitute. Staying in the net for the rest of the two halves, she collected two saves, both in the second half.

Even if it came to no success, the Red (2-6-5, 0-2-2 Ivy) outshot Yale 10-3, five in the first half and the other five in the second, with a 5-2 advantage of shots on goal. With more corner kicks as well, 7-4, Cornell struggled to find the back of the net.

Junior midfielder Reagan Pauwels had a team-high of two shots on goal, followed by Reinman, DeGraw and freshman forward Tanum Nelson, who also had goal shots, but failed to find the back of the net.

Nelson racked up three shots, as did Pauwels, but Yale’s goalkeeper was too strong at the net to allow for a goal.

With Cornell’s 2022-2023 season coming to a close, the Red has only three more chances to obtain an Ivy win.

Cornell will travel to Providence, Rhode Island, to match up with Brown at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. This game can be live-streamed on ESPN+.