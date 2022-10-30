LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Re: “Max Della Pia Earns Democratic Nomination for Special Election in N.Y.-23 as Redistricting Shakes Up N.Y. Congressional Races”

To the Editor:

I am writing to make sure the Cornell community knows that the congressional district revision last May put us in the highly competitive N.Y.-19 for the U.S. House of Representatives. The Hill listed it first in their story “Seven Races that Could Determine Control of the House,”and both Sabato’s Crystal Ball and The Cook Political Report rate the race a toss-up. FiveThirtyEight’s poll result list for the district is close and mixed. Your story of May 22, “Max Della Pia Earns Democratic Nomination for Special Election in N.Y.-23 as Redistricting Shakes Up N.Y. Congressional Races,” treated the Aug. 23 special election before discussing our move to N.Y.-19 and came at a busy time, so a heads up seems worthwhile.

The Tompkins County Board of Elections website has early voting information and several helpful links, including “Where do I vote?” and “How do I check my registration status?” If your address didn’t get updated on the voter rolls but you are registered in New York, it is still possible to vote by requesting an affidavit ballot. The Tompkins Board of Elections wrote to me that such a person can ask them what their voting site is for election day, or they can go to an early voting event and report their current address to the poll manager. Either approach should work as part of requesting an affidavit ballot. I hope we can make use of our voting rights!

Dr. Lisa Wickham, Applied & Engineering Physics