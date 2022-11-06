LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Please Vote

To the Editor:

Dr. Wickham’s recent letter was an important and helpful clarification of the redistricting changes affecting the Cornell community. With the election just a few days away, I’d like to add a further exhortation for everyone who’s eligible to get out and vote. Low voter turnout has long plagued our midterm elections. That began to change in 2018 when, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 53.4 percent of eligible voters actually voted, as compared to the 41.9 percent turnout in 2014. Among 18 to 29-year-olds, the 2018 turnout was 16 points higher than it was four years earlier (U.S. Census Bureau). It’s imperative that the increase we saw in 2018 continues. So please vote. And when you do, consider which political party:

advances minority, women’s, voters, immigrant and LGBTQ+ rights;

wants you to take the time to vote;

respects a woman’s right to choose;

believes climate change is real;

passed health care reform that brought coverage to millions of Americans;

condemns the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol as an attempt to overturn a free and fair election and considers it an attack on our democracy.

As the nation’s largest voting bloc, 18 to 29-year-olds have the power to determine our shared futures. Use it! Go to vote.org for more info.

Timothy Worrall