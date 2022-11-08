Sprint Football Drops Final Game of Season

Sprint football’s season came to an end following a year of ups and downs. The final game of the season was a 28-0 loss to a tough Saint Thomas Aquinas College (3-4) team.

The Red (1-6), graduating 21 seniors, may not have finished the season the way it would have liked, but has many positives to reflect on during its hard-fought season.

“As a tradition, every senior speaks after practice for the final week of practice,” said junior captain Will Anderson. “Hearing what the program has done for 21 guys, it’s always emotional.”

From four-year to one-season players, the seniors were able to enjoy the highs of the fall 2022 season. Throughout the campaign, Cornell had shown much improvement and had hoped to finish the season on a high note, though the team dropped its final two games of the season.

“Not the way we wanted to say goodbye to the seniors,” Anderson said. “But I know that there isn’t a single guy that isn’t grateful at the end of the day.”

The Red entered its final game coming off of a loss to Caldwell University that came down to the last quarter. Although the game did not result in a win, it served as motivation and a momentum boost for the final week.

Once again, Cornell’s passing attack outpaced its running game. The Red’s pass game did not have enough consistency to create scores in the game. The offense was hurt by three interceptions.

On the flip side, the pass defense held up while the Red was gashed on the ground, giving up 237 rushing yards. All of the Spartans’ touchdowns were scored on the ground.

Throughout the season, Cornell’s defense was the strength of the team. Recent weeks have shown the defense’s inability to stop the run and its opponents have been taking advantage.

The next step for the Red is to hit the offseason hard, building on its strengths and minimizing its weaknesses.

“The seniors this year really emphasized the importance of the offseason,” Anderson said. “Now it’s time for us rising seniors to carry that on. A lot of next year’s season will depend on how we conduct ourself on and off the field this offseason.”

Over its last three complete seasons, the Red holds a 4-16 record and looks forward to the opportunity to get back on a winning track.