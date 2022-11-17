Preview: Football to Make Final Stand at Columbia in Saturday’s Season Finale

It is the last week of football and the Red is fighting to earn its first winning record in nearly two decades. A win would match its 2005 6-4 season, the last time Cornell (5-4, 2-4 Ivy) ended a campaign above .500.

To accomplish this feat, the team will travel to New York City on Saturday to take on Columbia (5-4, 2-4 Ivy) for the annual Empire State Bowl. The rivalry game has been fought between the two New York State universities since its inception in 2010.

For decades Columbia faced Fordham University in the Liberty Cup, but the growing disparity in program performance — back to back 0-10 seasons in 2013-14 and losing six straight years — led to the Lions quitting the rivalry.

The Empire State Bowl eventually replaced the Liberty Cup completely in 2016.

Cornell currently leads the contest by a narrow margin. In the 11 seasons the bowl has been played, the Red has won six.

Historically, the home team has a slight edge, with seven of eleven games going to the host. However, this season, the Red has performed exceptionally well away from home, beating VMI, Colgate and Brown, with its lone road loss coming from 8-1 Princeton.

The winner of the bowl will clinch fifth place in the conference while the loser will tie for sixth.

“Mentality wise [we] want to make this as business as usual as possible” said head coach David Archer ’05. “But since there’s only one game left… you’re down to the wire here. It’s kind of like game seven of the World Series.”

Archer said that he’s had to handle the offense and defense differently over this week’s practice.

“It’s two different worlds. The offense controlled the ball almost 30 minutes Saturday. So our defense played 57 plays, 11 of those were Dartmouth’s last drive. So our defense played 46 plays in 58 and a half minutes, so they are a little bit more fresh than the offense. So, we’ve adjusted our practice accordingly,” Archer said. “The offense is going to do a little bit more in the meeting room, stay off their feet, the defense is going to do a little bit more on the field.”

The Red will need to tread carefully around Columbia’s red hot defense. The Lions’ rush defense ranks fifth in the nation. Last week Columbia intercepted the ball four times with multiple passes batted down by the defensive line.

“What’s unique about some of those interceptions is they’re coming from the linebackers,” Archer said. “It’s tipped balls at the line of scrimmage, errant throws because of pressure. And so, we have got to make sure we do a good job staying on schedule, giving Jamison the easiest, accessible possible throws we can make.”

Archer also addressed the winning record.

“I’m sure it’s on their minds,” Archer said, referring to the players. “It’s on everybody’s mind. But honestly, this team has been so fun to coach. These kids have been so fun to coach. I’m just trying to enjoy every day with them. Because once the game is over, they’re all leaving to go right home [for the holidays].”

The Red leads the Lions overall, 66-39-3 over 108 games played since the late 19th century.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium.

Prediction: Cornell 17 Columbia 14

With a chance for Archer to notch his first winning season at the helm of Cornell football, the defense will make enough plays to give the Red the win.