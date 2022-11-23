IFC Social Events Ban to Continue Through Fall Semester

This story will be updated.

Following a string of druggings and sexual assaults reported at off-campus residences affiliated with fraternities, the Inter-fraternal Council placed a temporary ban on social events on Nov. 7. On Wednesday morning, Director of Sorority and Fraternity Life Kara Miller McCarty announced that the ban would last through the Fall semester in an email to IFC leadership.

“The temporary suspension of IFC fraternity parties and social events, including formals, will remain in place through the end of the fall semester,” McCarty said in an email that was obtained by The Sun.

In the email, McCarty stated the importance of keeping the health and safety of the campus community at the forefront of these decisions.

“This will also give us more time to continue our collaborative work to implement new measures that will ensure a safer environment when we resume social activities,” McCarty wrote. “In short, rushing forward to restart before we’ve found a good path forward doesn’t seem to benefit any of us who care so much about the fraternal experience.”

Under the ban, fraternities are directed to halt all parties and social events, including formals.

The email notes that chapters that are not compliant with the ban will be reported to the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards for resolution under the Student Code of Conduct and related Procedures.