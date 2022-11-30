Independent Journalist to Give Talk on Current Local Issues in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rican independent reporter Bianca Graulau will discuss the most pressing issues currently facing Puerto Rico in a Friday talk hosted by the Latin American and Caribbean Studies Program in collaboration with the Puerto Rican Student Association.

Born and raised on the island, Graulau obtained her bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University. Following her graduation, Graulau went on to report for several broadcasting companies — including Spanish-language network Noticias Univision, ABC10 News KXTV TEGNA, Worldly News, Tegna 10News WTSP and NBC.

Graulau was also featured in “Aquí Vive Gente,” a short documentary included in musician Bad Bunny’s “El Apagón,” a docu-music video that went viral earlier this year. Graulau provided the information used in the documentary, interviewing native Puerto Ricans and bringing to light the issues facing the island.

“You’re going to learn about some of the biggest issues facing Puerto Ricans right now, like constant outages, displacement from their communities and the fight to keep beaches public,” Graulau told viewers in a Sept. 16 TikTok video. “I am so honored that you guys think of me when you think about these issues.”

In Friday’s talk, Graulau will invite Cornellians into the discussion of such issues. Following the event’s main discussion, Graulau will answer questions from attendees.

The event is made possible by an Undergraduate International Studies and Foreign Language grant to LACS from the U.S. Department of Education, along with support from the American Studies program, Latina/o Studies program and the Society for the Humanities.

The event will take place in Klarman Hall from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and is open to members of the Cornell and local community.