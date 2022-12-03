Men’s Hockey Holds on for Narrow 1-0 Victory Over Dartmouth

This story will be updated.

After falling to Harvard in overtime on Friday night, men’s hockey played another close game against Dartmouth on Saturday. This time, Cornell emerged from a nail-biter with a 1-0 victory over Dartmouth (1-8-1, 1-5-1 ECAC) .

As it did on Friday, the Red (7-5, 5-3 ECAC) scored early and had plenty of chances to extend its lead, but could not pull away from its opponent.

For the second night in a row, senior defenseman Travis Mitchell struck early to give Cornell a 1-0 lead. Nearly three minutes into the first period, Mitchell scored on a blast from the point after senior forward Matt Stienburg sent junior forward Gabe Seger’s faceoff win his way.

Cornell found itself undermanned twice in the first period after freshman forward Winter Wallace took two penalties in the offensive zone. Cornell’s penalty kill unit, which entered the night 7th in the nation at 87.5 percent, shut the Big Green down and only allowed one shot across the two Dartmouth power plays.

Cornell came up empty on two power plays in the second period and could not jump out to a two goal lead. The Red outshot Dartmouth 11-1 in the second period, but entered the third with a narrow 1-0 lead.

The third period presented more opportunities for the Red to break things open, including open looks for senior forwards Jack Malone and Ben Berard, but Dartmouth’s Cooper Black kept his team in it with big saves. Black finished the night with 26 saves.

Sophomore goaltender Ian Shane preserved his low-volume save on the other end of the ice. Midway through the third period, Shane came up with a big glove save on a shot through traffic to preserve Cornell’s lead.

Cornell’s great execution on the defensive end of the ice made the difference on a night in which it was hamstrung offensively. Cornell outshot the Big Green by nearly a 3-1 margin, and Shane finished with a 11 save shutout.

Cornell was so dominant defensively that Dartmouth pulled Black with just under three minutes left in the game. The Big Green mounted sustained pressure with the extra attacker, but clutch saves by Shane and blocked shots by the Cornell defense kept them off the board.

With the victory, Cornell heads into the break at 7-5 and in fourth place in the ECAC.