Cornell Hits Double Digits in Dominant Win

On Friday night, men’s hockey relied on its defensemen to defeat RPI by two goals. On Saturday, Cornell received production throughout the lineup in a dominant 10-1 win over Union.

Seven skaters scored, 13 registered points, and nine had multiple points as Cornell (15-7-1, 12-4 ECAC) completed a six-point weekend.

The offensive onslaught was led by two goals apiece from freshman forwards Dalton Bancroft and Nick DeSantis as well as senior defenseman Sam Malinski.

Six of the Red’s 10 goals were scored in the first period, including four in a span of 54 seconds.

The Red controlled play from the start, firing the game’s first shots and eventually getting the game’s first power play when Union’s Chaz Smedsrud went off for hooking. Just 12 seconds into the power play and 2:42 into the game, senior forward Jack Malone tipped a Gabriel Seger cross-crease pass past Union goaltender Connor Murphy.

Not long after Cornell’s first goal, Nick Young laid a high hit on Malone. Nothing was originally called on the play, prompting head coach Mike Schafer ’86 to challenge the hit for making head-contact. The challenge was successful and the Red was awarded a five-minute major power play.

Senior forward Max Andreev started off a productive few minutes by scoring on a quick wrist shot off a pass from Seger.

The Red continued to sustain offensive pressure, with a nice passing play that ended up in the back of the net. Bancroft got a stick on Andreev’s pass into the slot, and the puck trickled slowly into the Union net.

11 seconds after Bancroft’s goal, sophomore forward Ondrej Psenicka joined the rush down the ice, received a quick pass and wristed the puck over the glove of Murphy. Freshman forward Nick DeSantis followed up with a goal of his own another 11 seconds later.

The Reds’ power play expired, but Cornell was not done. Bancroft notched his second of the night at even strength, chasing Murphy from the game and prompting Union to use its timeout.

Just over 12 minutes into the game, Cornell led 6-0.

Union notched its lone goal of the night on a power play in the second period, but Malinski and Penney each scored to give Cornell an 8-1 lead heading into the third.

Malinski and DeSantis each scored their second goals of the game in the third period, and Cornell closed out a 10-1 victory.

The Red will look to build on the momentum from the lopsided win in its home-and-home series with Colgate next weekend.