Men’s Hockey Falls to Harvard in Overtime in ECAC Semis

This story will be updated.

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. – Men’s hockey fell to Harvard, 1-0, in overtime of the ECAC semifinals on Friday night.

The teams played up-and-down all 200 feet of ice for nearly 65 minutes, but Cornell never found the back of the net and was shutout for the third time of the season.

Nearly all of the game was played at even strength. Each team took one penalty, but both came up empty on power plays.

Harvard limited Cornell’s scoring chances and was able to quickly clear its zone throughout the night. The shots that Cornell did get threw were all swallowed up by Harvard’s Mitchell Gibson, who made 24 saves.

Cornell’s typical stingy defense kept the Crimson off the board for nearly 65 minutes. The defense blocked 19 shots and sophomore goaltender Ian Shane made 24 saves. It was only the fifth time this season that Cornell was outshot.

The Red had a chance to take a late lead when Harvard’s John Farinacci was called for high-sticking, but Cornell’s typically strong power play did not capitalize. The Red fired one shot and allowed a few clears.

“We didn’t capitalize – we had our chance,” said head coach Mike Schafer ’86. “Six minutes to go in the game, we just didn’t get it done.”

With no score through sixty minutes, the game went to sudden death overtime.

Harvard came out firing in the extra frame. The Crimson outshot Cornell 5-0 in overtime.

Harvard ended the game with just over 15 minutes left in overtime when Alex Laferriere buried a feed from Baker Shore that caught Shane out of position.

With the loss, Cornell will have to nervously wait to learn its NCAA tournament fate. The Red is currently in position to make the tournament, but could be forced out with upsets in other conference tournaments.

“You just gotta have faith. Probably 99% of your life is out of your own hands,” Schafer said, perhaps subtly alluding to the probability of Cornell making the tournament coming into the weekend. “We’ll go back to Ithaca, we’ll regroup…and then see what happens. That’s all you can do – have faith that if it’s meant to be, it’ll happen.”