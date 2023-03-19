Cinemapolis’ Free Movie Day Brings Ithacans Together for a Day of Film Appreciation

Cinemapolis, a nonprofit theater in the heart of downtown Ithaca, provided all customers with a free ticket to a film of their choice on Saturday, March 18. Sponsored by CFCU Community Credit Union, the event allowed community members the opportunity to appreciate cinema.

The goal was to have an event that put Cinemapolis at the top of people’s minds, according to Kate Donohue, the theater’s new executive director. Cinemapolis screened nine films and three shorts on Saturday, including Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin’s comedy “Moving On,” the attention-provoking horror comedy “Cocaine Bear” and the psychological thriller “Inside.”

Many Cornellians expressed excitement and support for the event.

“I support exploring Ithaca for all that it has to offer,” Nathaniel Chin ’23 said.

The Cinemapolis free movie day event presented the chance to re-energize attention around the theater, among nationwide decreasing moviegoing rates and local theater closures.

“We are a consistent presence, a place that people can always go to,” Donohue said.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Saturday’s event also intended to provide the public the chance to get to know Donohue as Cinemapolis’ new executive director. In January, Donahue stepped into the shoes of predecessor Brett Bossard, who spent nearly a decade at Cinemapolis.

“Special experiences happen when we do get to the theater and devote our full attention and time to it,” Donohue said.

Cinemapolis buzzed with excitement and enthusiasm on Saturday. Word spread around Ithaca and residents of all ages eagerly awaited free movie tickets.

Newsletter Signup

Ithaca resident Adam Bryant told The Sun that a coworker told him about the free movie event and that he was excited to attend. Julia Spande grad said the free entry motivated her attendance to the theater.

The event was made possible with support from the CFCU Community Credit Union, theater co-chairs Enid Littman and Sue Perlgut and the greater-Ithaca community. Donahue said that Cinemapolis looks forward to future collaborations and partnerships with organizations in Ithaca.

Ithacans expressed their appreciation for the event and willingness to come again.

“I think we’re going to come again,” said Monte Boyer, an Ithaca resident. “We’re new. It’s our first time.”

Chuan Chang grad said that he greatly appreciated the event and hopes to come to Cinemapolis to see future films.

Donohue also encouraged Ithaca-based college students, who might feel reluctant to travel away from their campuses, to visit Cinemapolis.

“It’s tempting and easy to spend your college experience wrapped in the bubble of campus,” Donohue said. “Ithaca is a place that has so many cultural resources, Cinemapolis is certainly one of them.”

Leo Glasgow ’26 is a Sun contributor. He can be reached at [email protected]