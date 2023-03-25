Breaking News: North Campus Wi-Fi Outage Leaves Students With No Internet Access

Newsletter Signup

Students living on Cornell’s North campus reported a Wi-Fi outage at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Reports from students were posted on social media sites and forums.

Some students noted feeling confused and disoriented when they realized they did not have access to the internet — including Juan De Maqua ’26, a resident of Jameson Hall, who was cleaning his room when the Wi-Fi stopped working and did not notice the outage until he went to his floor’s lounge.

“I find Cornell a little less reliable after that [the Wi-Fi outage],” De Maqua said. “Since we are an Ivy League school, you would expect us to be able to have access to internet connection, which is super vital.”

Other students reported having their school work interrupted because of the outage. Alvin Kimwon ’26 was studying for an incoming preliminary exam when he lost connection to his study materials.

“If the [Wi-Fi] infrastructure is not staying stable for up to an hour that is just affecting a lot of people’s habits and schedules,” Kimwon said. “The students shouldn’t have to be working around that to make [studying] happen.”

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

North Campus residents reported that their Wi-Fi connections started working again at around 6:40 p.m.



The Wi-Fi outage follows a campus-wide power outage — which also impacted parts of Collegetown — that occurred in early February. At the time of publication, the University’s information technology website has not issued an alert.