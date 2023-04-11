Golf Finishes Princeton Invitational in 14th Place

Golf returned to action over spring break with a training trip in Florida and an invitational at Princeton after a sixth place finish in the Carpetbagger Classic on March 18 and 19.

The Red began its spring break with a friendly round against Ivy rival Dartmouth at Breakers West Country Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

It was a relatively successful training trip as Cornell tied the Big Green with scores of 321 apiece. Freshman Weston Warden came in second, finishing his round just behind Cameron Keith of Dartmouth. Senior Samuel King finished third and senior Josh Lundmark finished fifth.

After the training trip in Florida, the Red returned to competition on Saturday at the Princeton Invitational at Springdale Golf Club in Princeton, New Jersey. In what was a preview for the upcoming Ivy League Championship, Cornell struggled somewhat, shooting 883 over the course of three rounds.

The first two rounds started off better for the Red, shooting both at 290 or below. The marks put Cornell in 11th place at the end of play on Saturday. However, come Easter Sunday, the Red failed to maintain its place and shot a 306 in the third round, falling to 14th place overall.

Lundmark was the Red’s top finisher, coming in 34th place with a one-over-par 217. Sophomore Jackson Debusschere shot a 218, finishing just behind Lundmark in 39th place.

Cornell will compete at its final regular season tournament this Saturday in Kingston, New York at Columbia’s Roar-EE Invitational. It will be the last tune up before the Ivy League Championship, which will take place from Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23.