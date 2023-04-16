CHASEN | Ted Lasso’s Lessons for Cornellians

If you’ve had the chance to watch Apple TV+ over the last few years, or are even remotely familiar with the TV streaming landscape, you’ve surely heard of the phenomenon that is Ted Lasso. Based on the character created by NBC Sports almost a decade ago as a way to promote their coverage of the English Premier League, the show builds on these sketches, having Coach Lasso assume control of the fictional club A.F.C. Richmond. He helps the club and its players deal with trials and tribulations as they are relegated, as well as triumphs and successes when the club is promoted back to the Premier League. The show is funny and heartfelt, and has quickly become one of the best things on TV.

As anyone who has watched the show will tell you, Ted Lasso is full of life lessons that apply to folks of all walks of life. It has amazing advice for anyone going through struggles, and beautifully articulates the importance of having a positive, judgment-free mindset. As a result, Ted Lasso has many lessons that have resonated with me, and can apply to all Cornellians regardless of major or class year.

With that said, let’s take a look at just a few of Ted Lasso’s best quotes and lessons for Cornellians:

1. “Taking on a challenge is a lot like riding a horse, isn’t it? If you’re comfortable while you’re doing it, you’re probably doing it wrong.”

Cornell is an amazing place to challenge yourself, whether through a new class or activity. Don’t be afraid to try something new, whether it is inside your major or out. Some of my best experiences at Cornell, both academically and socially, have come through unexpected paths. We have the rest of our lives to create professional connections, but only these four to take advantage of a university where any student can pursue any study.

2. “You know what the happiest animal on Earth is? It’s a goldfish. You know why? It’s got a 10-second memory.”

Ted said these lines, or expressed similar sentiments, multiple times throughout Season 1, most notably when the team was relegated from the Premier League. And of course, this lesson can be applied to us all here at Cornell. Had a bad prelim or a bad experience with a friend or student organization? It’s okay to be sad for a bit, but don’t dwell on it or hold grudges — having the memory of a goldfish will help anyone get back up and make the best of a bad situation.

3. “I promise you there is something worse out there than being sad, and that’s being alone and being sad. Ain’t no one in this room alone.”

This was one of the lines that resonated with me the most throughout the show, and it’s so important to remember as we go through our lives at Cornell and beyond. We all have people who care about us, whether we realize it or not. These people could be family, friends, professors, co-workers or anyone else in our lives. Chances are, if you reach out to those around you, they will be happy to listen. And don’t be afraid to use any of the many resources we have here at Cornell to take care of your mental health. Even though it might feel like it sometimes, you are never alone.

4. “Ice cream is the best. It’s kinda like seeing Billy Joel perform live. Never disappoints.”

Ice cream is the best. Take a trip to the Dairy Bar, especially in this heat. It will be well worth your time. And if you can, go see Billy Joel at one of his monthly shows at Madison Square Garden, too.

5. “I feel like we fell out of the lucky tree and hit every branch on the way down, ended up in a pool of cash and Sour Patch Kids.”

No matter how many prelims or problem sets we may have on any particular weekend, it’s always important to take a step back and realize how lucky we are to be here. Despite its many flaws, Cornell is an incredible place with incredible people and an incredible amount of things to pursue. From wines to oceanography, Cornell truly has it all.

6. “Believe.”

Life is a lot easier to go through when you have hope. When you lose the belief that you are at Cornell for a reason, and that there is a reason you are working this hard, life becomes a lot more difficult. So have faith in the power of belief because it will take you far beyond Cayuga’s waters.

Isaac Chasen is a senior in the Dyson School. He can be reached at [email protected] Cut to the Chase runs every other Sunday this semester.