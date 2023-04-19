SEX ON THURSDAY | Love Is in the Air (or Smoke)

If you find that you’re hitting the blunt far more often than you’re hitting the spot down there, keep reading. Dr. Love has some tips that are sure to get your unmentionables some Big Red love.

First of all, always ask about their body count. People in general find it really attractive when you’re invasively curious about their past sexual encounters.

Don’t forget to make a grotesquely obvious innuendo to really get them going. “What color is it?” is a classic, and “do it jiggle?” is another killer line. You can also ask if they’re a munch, but don’t be too disappointed if they aren’t down to get down.

Dr. Love is a certified sex and romance specialist. They’re also a virgin.