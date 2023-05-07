Men’s Lacrosse Draws Michigan in the Opening Round of NCAA Tournament

After losing in the opening round of the Ivy Tournament, men’s lacrosse (11-3, 5-2 Ivy) has drawn the No. 8 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Red will be hosting Michigan (9-6, 5-3 Big Ten) in the first round on Sunday, May 14 at 2:30 p.m.



Cornell received one of the eight at-large bids to the national tournament, but prior to the selection show, it was uncertain if the team would get another chance to play at Schoellkopf. Nevertheless, with the eight seed the Red will have one final opportunity to play in front of a home crowd.



Michigan enters the tournament with an automatic bid, beating Ohio State, Penn State and Maryland en route to its first ever Big Ten tournament championship. The Wolverines is riding a four game winning streak dating back to the end of the regular season. This is the first ever NCAA tournament appearance for Michigan.



If the Red is able to pull out a win against the Wolverines, it will most likely face top-ranked Duke (13-2, 5-1 ACC) in the second round.