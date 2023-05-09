Student Assembly Elects New Slate of Representatives for the 2023-2024 Year

After a three-and-a-half day voting period that took place from May 1 through May 4, the results of the Spring 2023 General Election for the Student Assembly were announced on Tuesday afternoon. The election saw a voter turnout rate of 15.6 percent, with 2,346 out of the 15,024 eligible voters participating.

The position of President of the S.A. went to Pedro DaSilveira ’25, who won with 1063 votes after the second round of tabulations using the Hare System. The position of Executive Vice President went to Claire Ting ’25, who won with 1084 votes on the first round of tabulations.

“As President, I pledge to work tirelessly to strengthen the legitimacy and reputation of the Student Assembly,” DaSilveira wrote in a statement to The Sun. “By focusing on delivering practical solutions to the issues that matter most to our constituents, we will demonstrate the positive impact that a united and driven assembly can have on our campus.”

As president, DaSilveira hopes to expand bike share access, invest in heated lamps at bus stops and develop food delivery options. At the candidate forum, Ting said she wants to establish a physical basic needs center and reform Cornell’s mental health crisis response.

“I’m running for executive vice president because I believe that Cornell deserves leaders who are caring and compassionate, who prioritize our community,” Ting said during the forum. “You’re hearing a lot of ‘C’ alliteration here, ‘CCC’ — Claire for [a] more caring Cornell, which will also tie into my primary platforms of community care and crisis support.”

Aissatou Barry ’24 and Suraj Parikh ’25 were elected to the roles of Minority Students Liaison At-Large Representatives with 660 and 637 votes respectively after a second round of tabulations.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The elected Womxn’s Issues Liaison At-Large Student Assembly Representative is Lucia Balestrieri ’26, with 842 on the second round of tabulations.

Several of the representative races were uncontested, resulting in David Nachman ’25 being elected Dyson School of Business Representative, Casey Platkin ’26 as College of Industrial and Labor Relations Representative, Benjamin Terhaar ’25 as Brooks School of Public Policy Representative and Amy Wang ’24 as College of Engineering Representative.

Also uncontested was the position of First Generation College Students Liaison At-Large, going to Marwa Bakri ’24. Noon Sun ’25 was elected as International Students Liaison At-Large Representative for a second term and Karys Everett ’25 was elected LGBTQIA+ Liaison At-Large Student Assembly Representative. Omeed Moini ’25 was elected Students with Disabilities Representative.

Newsletter Signup

The elected Undergraduate Representatives for the University Assembly are Jahmal Wallen ’25 and Shelby Williams ’25.

The elected Undesignated Representatives At-Large are Ezugo Ononye ’24 and J.P. Swenson ’25.

There are still pending challenge hearings for the College of Arts and Science and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Representatives. This story will be updated when those results are available.