CJ Kirst Named a Finalist for Tewaaraton Award

Junior attacker CJ Kirst has been named one of five finalists for the Tewaaraton Award. Considered the highest honor in college lacrosse, the Tewaaraton Award is given annually to the top male and female player in the country.

“CJ is such a stellar human being –– he’s a rock star in our locker room, he’s a rock star on campus, he’s a rock star on the field,” said head coach Connor Buczek ’15. “We’re lucky he’s in red, because he’s a heck of a talent and he’s always getting better… the steps that he’s made in the last nine to 12 months [are] tremendous.”

The other finalists for the Tewaaraton award are Georgetown’s Tucker Dordevic, Notre Dame’s Pat Kavanagh, Duke’s Brennan O’Neill and Virginia’s Connor Shellenberger. All five finalists this year are attackers.

It comes as no surprise that Kirst received a finalist nod from the Tewaaraton Foundation, as he has been putting together one of the best seasons in Cornell history. He leads all of D1 lacrosse with 63 goals and 5.79 points per game.

Kirst has been acknowledged with other accolades this year, including the Ivy League Player of the Year. He was also a unanimous selection to the first team All-Ivy.

Kirst still has a chance to continue rewriting the record books in the Red’s game this Sunday, May 14, against Michigan. He needs three goals to tie John Piatelli’s ’22 single-season goal count of 66, which he set last year. Kirst also cracked the top ten in career goals last week, with 118 over his COVID-19-shortened career.

The winner of the Tewaaraton award will be announced at the conclusion of the postseason.