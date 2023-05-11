The Sun’s 2022-23 Top 25 Senior Athletes

Each year, the Sun’s sports department honors 25 outstanding graduating senior athletes — All Americans, national champions, team captains and so much more. Here are some of the athletes that have represented Cornell at the highest level with honor and pride.

Top Male Senior Athlete: Yianni Diakomihalis – Wrestling

Julia Nagel/Sun Photography Editor

Top Female Senior Athlete: Sivasangari Subramaniam – Squash

Eldon Lindsay/Cornell Athletics

Top Senior Athletes (in alphabetical order):

Gavin Adler – Lacrosse

Courtesy of Cornell Athletics

One of the most dominant defensemen to play for the Red, Gavin Adler’s legacy at Cornell will be hard to forget. As a sophomore, Adler was an Honorable Mention All-American in a shortened five-game COVID-19 season. Returning to competition in 2022, Adler was the lynchpin of a Cornell squad that made a run to the National Championship game. He was a unanimous first-team All-Ivy selection and a first-team All-American, leading the Red with 34 caused turnovers. As a senior, Adler has racked up 59 ground balls and 21 caused turnovers. He was named a midseason All-American and is one of 25 nominees for the Tewaaraton Award, given annually to the best lacrosse player in the country. At the end of the regular season, he was selected first overall in the Premier Lacrosse League college draft and was named first-team All-American once again. Adler’s elite play will be crucial for the Red as it embarks on another postseason run.

Max Andreev – Ice Hockey

Courtesy of Cornell Athletics

Max Andreev has been a staple of Cornell hockey’s attack since 2018. As a freshman, Andreev recorded 10 points and ranked fourth in the nation among freshmen in face-off win percentage. After losing the better part of two years due to COVID-19, Andreev had a breakout junior campaign where he recorded points in eight straight games, earning ECAC Hockey Player of the Month honors and ECAC Hockey Driscoll Skating and Skills Player of the Week. He finished the season with 23 points, and was named to the All-ECAC Third Team. As a senior, Andreev racked up 22 points and helped the Red make a run to the NCAA quarterfinals. Following the season, he signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Victoria Atkinson – Track & Field

Julia Nagel/Sun Photography Editor

A two-time Ivy League Champion, Victoria Atkinson has had an impact on Cornell track and field right from the start. As a freshman, at the Kane Invitational, she achieved a personal record and recorded the fifth-best pole vault clear in Cornell indoor track and field history. After a canceled sophomore season, she returned to competition in her junior year, sweeping both the indoor and outdoor pole vault titles to earn the title of Ivy League Champion. She is also the school record holder in outdoor and indoor pole vault.

Ben Berard – Ice Hockey

Courtesy of Cornell Athletics

Ben Berard’s prowess on the offensive end will not be forgotten anytime soon. As a freshman, Berard played an important role in the team’s 23-2-4 regular season. He led the team’s rookies in points, with 17, and was named ECAC Rookie of the Week twice. As a junior, Berard was a driving force on the attack, leading the team with 14 goals and finishing tied for second on the team with 23 points along with senior Sam Malinski. When the Red hosted top-ranked Quinnipiac at Lynah, Berard scored both goals in a 2-1 overtime upset victory. This season, Berard once again led the team in goals with 11, and notched a career high 28 points. He was tabbed ECAC Forward of the Week after a six-point weekend against Union and RPI. At the conclusion of the season, he signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Texas Stars.

Ama Boham – Track & Field

Julia Nagel/Sun Photography Editor

A hurdles specialist, Ama Boham has inscribed her name in most of the Cornell track and field record books. Boham holds the school record for the 60-meter hurdles and is in the top ten of all time for the 100-meter hurdles. She was the Ivy League Champion in the 60m hurdles, becoming the first Cornellian champion in that event since 2007. She earned first-team All-Ivy honors and was named to the Academic All-Ivy team as well.

Shannon Brazier – Lacrosse

Julia Nagel/Sun Photography Editor

Seeing action in all 16 games of her freshman year, Shannon Brazier has made an impact on the field since the beginning. A two-way player, she had two four-goal outings against Albany and Syracuse this season, while also being named Ivy League Defensive Player of the Week in March after a dominant performance against Dartmouth. In 2022, Brazier competed for Team China at the World Lacrosse Women’s Championships, concluding the tournament second in draw controls and top-10 in assists. In her senior year, she ended the season with 25 points – 20 goals and five assists. Her all-around play earned her first-team All-Ivy honors.

Kathleen Castiello – Lacrosse

Julia Nagel/Sun Photography Editor

A standout attacker for the Red, Kathleen Castiello has been a force to be reckoned with. As a freshman, Castiello was second on the team in goals and points in only six starts. In 2022, Castiello contributed a record six points to Cornell’s 23-8 victory over Columbia, tying a school record for most goals in a game in the process. She was subsequently named Offensive Player of the Week after and had another six-point game against Dartmouth. After a breakout 2022 season, Castiello’s efforts were recognized as she was named honorable mention All-Ivy. This season, she became just the 28th player in program history to reach the century mark in points. She once again earned honorable mention All-Ivy honors to conclude her final season.

Amanda Cramer – Lacrosse

Julia Nagel/Sun Photography Editor

A transfer from Northwestern, Amanda Cramer came to Cornell for the 2022 season and immediately made an impact. In her first year, she earned the team’s Best Offensive Player Award after leading the team in points and earned honorable mention All-Ivy. Just after a year on the team, she earned captain’s honors, helping lead the team along with Bridget Babcock and Hillary Hoover. With 55 points on the season, she led the team in scoring and finished fourth in the Ivy League, good enough to be named first-team All-Ivy.

Gabbi DelBello – Sailing

Julia Nagel/Sun Photography Editor

A captain of Cornell sailing, Gabbi DelBello is an accomplished athlete. In her junior season, she helped the Red get second overall at the MAISA Women’s Team Race Championship. She also sailed at Team Race Nationals, helping Cornell to ninth overall, the program’s highest finish in school history. She was also part of the crew in the A division that helped Cornell to its first-ever MAISA Spring Women’s Championship. As a result of her efforts, she was named to the first team All-MAISA crew and earned All-American honors. In her final season, she was a unanimous first team All-Ivy selection.

Victoria DeMeo – Gymnastics

Julia Nagel/Sun Photography Editor

In her four years, Victoria DeMeo has been a staple on the beam and floor for Cornell. She earned a career-high score of 9.825 on beam and earned second-team All-American honors on floor with a score of 9.825. In her final season, she qualified for the Women’s Collegiate National Gymnastics Championships, where she scored 9.625 on beam and 9.725 on floor. Outside of gymnastics, she was named USA Gymnastics Scholar Athlete, earned GEC All-Academic honors and is an All-American Scholar Athlete.

Greg Dolan – Basketball

Courtesy of Cornell Athletics

A leader of the Cornell men’s basketball team, Greg Dolan led the Red to two consecutive Ivy Madness appearances. In his freshman year, Dolan came off the bench and contributed 4.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. After his sophomore year got canceled due to COVID-19, Dolan was a starter in his junior year for most of the season and averaged 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists. In his senior season, Dolan was one of the most efficient players in the country. He finished the season with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.54, which was the 33rd highest in the country. In addition to being able to drive to the basket and create opportunities for his teammates to score, Dolan was lethal from behind the arc, converting on 42.5 percent of his three-point attempts. Dolan earned second team All-Ivy honors in his final season with the Red.

Emeka Eneli – Soccer

Courtesy of Cornell Athletics

When Cornell appeared in the third round of the NCAA tournament last fall for the first time in almost 47 years, it was in part thanks to fifth-year forward Emeka Eneli. Eneli appeared in all 17 games as a freshman, earning Ivy League Co-Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week honors after scoring the game-winner against Penn in the Ivy opener. The Ohio native then went on to earn All-Ivy League honorable mention after a stellar sophomore season. In 2021, Eneli was named first team All-Ivy and earned second team United Soccer Coaches Men’s Northeast Region honors. In 2022, Eneli was unanimously named to first team All-Ivy and earned second team All-American honors. Eneli concluded his career with the Red with 60 points — 21 goals and 18 assists. After his collegiate career ended in the NCAA Sweet 16, he was drafted by Real Salt Lake with the 25th overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft.

Gillis Frechette – Ice Hockey

Julia Nagel/Sun Photography Editor

From the minute she arrived on East Hill, Gillis Frechette had been an impact player. She appeared in all 36 games in her freshman year and scored the overtime game-winner that sent the team to the Frozen Four for the first time since 2012. In the 2021-2022 season, she was tabbed as ECAC Player of the Year after leading the entire conference in scoring, becoming only the fourth women’s hockey player to receive the honor in program history. In her final season, she picked up right where she left off, leading the ECAC in scoring once again and being named first team All-Ivy and first team All-ECAC. Frechette not only excelled on the ice, but excelled on the turf as a member of the women’s varsity lacrosse team at Cornell.

Thomas Glover – Football

Courtesy of Cornell Athletics

A jack of all trades on football’s offense, Thomas Glover began his Cornell career as a running back before converting to receiver his junior year. As a running back, Glover recorded his first touchdown in his sophomore year in a win over Columbia. After switching to receiver his junior year, Glover broke out, leading the Ivy League in receiving yards with 767. Glover had three 100-yard receiving games and was named to the first team All-Ivy. As a senior, Glover led the Red with 540 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. He was named to the second team All-Ivy and the Ivy League All-Star roster.

Chayse Ierlan – Lacrosse

Julia Nagel/Sun Photography Editor

An impact player since he arrived at Cornell, Chayse Ierlan has been the starting goalkeeper for men’s lacrosse since his freshman year. In 2019, Ierlan was an All-Ivy Honorable Mention, leading the Ivy League in save percentage and winning Ivy League Rookie of the Week four times. Ierlan helped Cornell jump out to a 5-0 record in 2020 before the season was canceled. In 2022, Ierlan was a key figure in the Red’s run to the national championship game, recording 212 saves and a goal in Cornell’s first round playoff game against Ohio State. This year, Ierlan was named a team captain and has been at the helm of a Cornell squad that is ranked eighth nationally in scoring defense. He was named a midseason third-team All-American, and will play a major role for the Red in the playoffs.

Maxwell Kreutzelman – Heavyweight Rowing

Julia Nagel/Sun Photography Editor

A four-year letter winner — a rare feat in rowing — Maxwell Kreutzelman has been a member of the varsity 8+ boat his entire collegiate career. Kreutzelman emerged as leader as one of two captains last season. He earned the Courtney Award, given to the rower who provides the best example and executes to the highest standard on race day. He also served as stroke man on the boat that came second at the Head of the Charles. This past summer, he earned a spot on the US National Team at the U23 World Championships. He was the third seat in the men’s 4+ that placed 10th in the world, earning the best finish for Team USA in 15 years.

Perry Mackinnon – Track & Field

Julia Nagel/Sun Photography Editor

A captain of the track and field team, Perry Mackinnon had an incredible senior season. On the track, Mackinnon broke the Cornell school records for the 5,000- and 10,000-meter races. For cross country, Mackinnon earned first team All-Ivy honors. In the Ivy League Heptagonal Championship, Mackinnon finished in sixth place, helping lead the team to a third place finish. He also finished in fourth place for the Northeast Regional Championships. In his senior season, Mackinnon represented Canada in the World Cross Country Championships and earned All-American honors to round out his already successful collegiate career.

Sam Malinski – Ice Hockey

Courtesy of Cornell Athletics

Sam Malinski has been one of the most impactful defensemen in recent history for men’s hockey. As a freshman, Malinski received an All-Ivy honorable mention nod, as well as ECAC Rookie of the Month in November. He finished the season with a plus-14 rating, good enough for fifth in the nation among freshmen defensemen. The accolades continued in his junior year, when he was named first team All-Ivy and first team All-ECAC. Malinski led the team in assists with 18 and tied senior Ben Berard for second in points with 23. As a senior, Malinski was named one of the team’s captains, along with fellow defenseman Travis Mitchell. For the second year in a row, he was named first team All-Ivy and first team All-ECAC, leading Cornell defensemen with 26 points. After a record-breaking season, Malinski was named a Second Team East All-American, becoming only the 34th men’s hockey player to earn All-American honors, and the first since Yanni Kaldis and Morgan Barron in 2019-20. He was named the program’s most valuable player for the second consecutive year and received the Mark Weiss Memorial Award. Following the season, he signed a two-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche.

Vladislav Melnic – Tennis

Julia Nagel/Sun Photography Editor

Vladislav Melnic has played a key role for men’s tennis in both singles and doubles. He began his freshman season undefeated in singles before it was cut short due to COVID-19. Last season he and doubles partner Alafia Ayeni became the first doubles pair from Cornell to be ranked within the top 20 of the ITA rankings. As the best team in the Ivy League, they earned an automatic bid to the NCAA individual championships. At the tournament, the duo became the first Cornell doubles team in history to advance in the tournament after their first round victory over David Stevenson and Jeremy Taylor of Memphis. The Cornell tandem ended the season ranked No. 36 nationally and earned first-team All-Ivy. As a senior, Melnic played mostly second singles and doubles, playing alongside sophomore Radu Papoe. Melnic has been integral in the team’s success this year, as men’s tennis went 17-6 and qualified for the NCAA team tournament for the first time since 2017.

Travis Mitchell – Ice Hockey

Julia Nagel/Sun Photography Editor

A senior in the Dyson School, Travis Mitchell has been one of the best two-way defenders Cornell Men’s Ice Hockey has seen, contributing across the board — both on the power play and the penalty kill. In his first year, Mitchell led all Cornell defensemen in even-strength points and led all ECAC freshmen with a plus-20 rating. He was the only freshman to play all 29 games and was named one of three finalists for ECAC Rookie of the Year. Mitchell was a leader both on and off the ice, as he was unanimously named team captain in his final year. Mitchell, along with co-captain Malinski, helped lead the Red to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019, defeating the defending champions, Denver, on the way. He was named as one of the three finalists for ECAC Hockey’s Defensive Defenseman of the Year and Scholar-Athlete Awards. After the end of his collegiate career, Mitchell signed an entry-level contract with the New York Islanders.

Melissa Parker – Swimming & Diving

Julia Nagel/Sun Photography Editor

As a freshman, Melissa Parker swam in all nine meets, including the Ivy League Championships for the Red. That year, her 200-freestyle time was the fourth-fastest in Cornell history, while her 100-freestyle ranked seventh. In her junior season, she made the Zippy Invitational A Final with a fifth-place finish in the 200-freestyle, and her time ranked second all-time in the Cornell record books. After qualifying for the Ivy League Championships, she set the record for the fifth-fastest time for the 800-freestyle. She served as team captain in her final year and concluded her collegiate career with ownership of the school record in the 200-yard freestyle and four out of the five relay records.

Caroline Ramsey – Field Hockey

Julia Nagel/Sun Photography Editor

A fixture in field hockey’s starting lineup since her freshman year, Caroline Ramsey has been an anchor for the Red’s defense. As a freshman, Ramsey started in all but one game, finishing the season in third on the team with 11 points. As a junior, she was named a captain of the team and lived up to the role with a breakout season. Her success on penalty corners was unmatched — she scored all 18 of her goals on the set play. Ramsey also set a Cornell single-season record with 40 points and finished fourth in the nation in points per game. She was named to the first team All-Ivy and received a nod to the NFHCA Mideast All-Region Team. That summer, she was named to the U.S. Field Hockey National Team, the first Cornellian to be named to the national team since Yanaka Bernal ’91. As a senior, Ramsey broke another Cornell record, racking up 11 defensive saves. She paced the team once again with eight goals and 18 points, and was once again named to the first team All-Ivy, along with a third team All-American selection.

Matt Stienburg – Ice Hockey

Courtesy of Cornell Athletics

After being selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft with the 63rd overall pick, Matt Stienburg became the highest drafted Cornell player since Riley Nash in 2007. In his freshman season, he was named ECAC Rookie of the Week in February after a three-point weekend, and his plus-12 rating was the highest among all freshman forwards in the ECAC. After a canceled sophomore season, Stienburg returned to the Red for his junior year and had a breakout season, leading the team in 29 points in 28 games. He had an 11-game point streak and had a team-high four game-winning goals. After a stellar season, he was named to the All-ECAC second team and earned honorable mention All-Ivy honors. While mostly sidelined with an injury in his final season, he served in the leadership group as an alternate captain and helped guide the Red to its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2019. At the conclusion of the season, Stienburg signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Colorado Eagles.