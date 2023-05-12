GUEST ROOM | The Crown

At a time when
the world has lost its touch —
When the despot and the democrat
fail to resolve their strife, bringing war and suffering abroad —
When the fired gun and the flaming globe
now claim lives with the callousness of cancer at home —
When the young man’s beer breath and profane word
take form as a new kind of polluted air in our neighborhoods —
When the human impulse for rebelliousness and temporary highs
replaces Dignity, Grace, and Duty —
There seems to be only one source of salvation.
Bejeweled, glimmering defiantly in spite of the day’s spring downpour
It takes the form of a mere accessory upon Charles’ peppered head.
A provider of some semblance of hope for a more level-headed global union.
The Crown.
