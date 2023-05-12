GUEST ROOM | The Crown

At a time when

the world has lost its touch —

When the despot and the democrat

fail to resolve their strife, bringing war and suffering abroad —

When the fired gun and the flaming globe

now claim lives with the callousness of cancer at home —

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

When the young man’s beer breath and profane word

take form as a new kind of polluted air in our neighborhoods —

When the human impulse for rebelliousness and temporary highs

Newsletter Signup

replaces Dignity, Grace, and Duty —

There seems to be only one source of salvation.

Bejeweled, glimmering defiantly in spite of the day’s spring downpour

It takes the form of a mere accessory upon Charles’ peppered head.

A provider of some semblance of hope for a more level-headed global union.

The Crown.

Cameron Hines is a sophomore in the college of Industrial & Labor Relations. He can be reached at [email protected]. Comments can be sent to [email protected]. Guest Room runs periodically this semester.