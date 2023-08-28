Women’s Soccer Draws Lehigh in Home Opener

Women’s soccer kicked off its season on Sunday, Aug. 27 when it hosted Lehigh (1-0-3) at Berman Field. The two squads were facing off for the first time in nearly 14 years, with Cornell looking for its first win and the Mountain Hawks seeking its second. After a slow first half and a back-and-forth second half, the teams settled for a draw, 2-2.

The Red (0-0-1) was looking to extend its two-game winning streak from last season. Cornell was also vying for its first victory over Lehigh. The Mountain Hawks won both of the previous two contests between the teams, in 2008 and 2009.

Lehigh was coming off back-to-back ties against Villanova and St. Joseph’s. After drawing just three times all of last year, the Mountain Hawks has three in its first four games this season.

The match got off to a slow start, with both teams struggling to generate offense. The squads combined for just five shots in the first half, with the sole shot on goal coming from senior forward Ava Laden.

A stout Cornell defense kept Lehigh off the board in the first 45 minutes despite two corner kick attempts from the Mountain Hawks. The game went to halftime tied at zero.

Coming out of the locker room, both sides appeared to pick up the intensity. Six minutes into the half, the Mountain Hawks broke through, as Ava Schaller set up Faith Dobosiewicz to take a 1-0 lead.

The Red had a number of opportunities to convert off of corner kicks, but could not convert until the 71st minute. Senior forward Laken Gallman set up the play with a shot on goal. Lehigh’s keeper blocked but could not contain it, and junior forward Maddie Leroy drilled the putback into the net to tie the contest at one.

Just over two minutes later, Cornell took the lead. Again it was Gallman with the assist, finding sophomore midfielder Abigail Bishara, who scored from 20 yards out.

The Mountain Hawks continued to fight and found the equalizer 10 minutes later, taking advantage of a deflection off a Cornell defender. With the game knotted at two, neither team could secure the winning goal in the last six minutes of play. The Red came away with a draw, 2-2.

The Red has little time to reflect on this game, as the team travels to Poughkeepsie, New York, on Wednesday, Aug. 30 to take on Marist (0-1-1). The game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.